Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
KEVN
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man arrested in connection with fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police said they arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins of Rapid City on Monday in connection with the November 20 shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. On November 20, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report...
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department seeking public’s help in identifying Christmas Eve robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Christmas Eve robbery that occurred at 2730 W. Main Street. The suspect entered the casino and demanded money from an employee who complied, and the suspect then left on foot.
Black Hills Pioneer
Shea Trust awards $17,300 to Lawrence Co. residents
LEAD — The James E. Shea and Lillian E. Shea Charitable Trust has contributed a total of $17,300 this year to eight Lawrence County charities and six residents with medical expenses. Charities that received contributions were Teen Court, Lord’s Cupboard, Bella Pregnancy Resource Center, Twin City Animal Shelter, Neighbor Works, Adams Museum & House Endowment Fund, Good Shepherd Clinic, and Twin City Clothing Center.
Black Hills Pioneer
Locals awarded $35,000 for apprenticeships
STURGIS — Bear Butte Gardens is among four recipients of $35,000 from the Department of Labor and Regulation to assist in developing high school registered apprenticeships. The other recipients include Belle Fourche School District, Harrisburg School District, and Dakota State University.
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in South Dakota
The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ida Moshier
A sweet soul, Ida Moshier of Spearfish left this earth on December 26, 2022. Ida Sheldon was born on July 26, 1947 to Claude and Alice Sheldon in Huron, SD. She grew up on the family farm north of Carpenter, SD. She attended country school through the 6th grade and graduated from Doland High School. One of her highlights of high school was when Ida participated with the Doland Marching Band at the inauguration parade for Hubert Humphrey. Following high school Ida attended South Dakota State University, where in her sophomore year she met her future husband, Clarence Moshier, they were married four years later. Ida obtained a BS degree from both SDSU and NDSU.
sdpb.org
Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site
Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
Probe widens into illegal South Dakota sports bets
Now, the commission must decide how to handle another of the casino's employees, Mathew Steinlicht, of Lead, who allegedly made bets for underage players during August 2022.
Black Hills Pioneer
Muriel “Jean” Harlan, 91
Muriel “Jean” Harlan, 91, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2022 in Belle Fourche.
Black Hills Pioneer
Donna Hiles
Donna Hiles, age 93 of Spearfish, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11am Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Visitation will be held at 5:30pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm, on Tuesday evening at the church. Inurnment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
KELOLAND TV
Cadillac Jack’s fined $5,000 for under-aged betting
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Gaming Commission has decided a Deadwood casino should be penalized $5,000 for allowing two under-aged people to gamble and be in the casino’s gaming area for more than three hours. B.Y. Development, doing business as Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, has until...
Black Hills Pioneer
Roberta A. Ellis, 94
Roberta A. Ellis, 94 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully in her home on December 27, 2022. Roberta was born on February 4, 1928 in Duncombe, IA to Irvin and Agnes Reckard. She was the eldest of four children growing up in Northwest Iowa. After graduating from high school she moved west to Wyoming where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. She met and married John A “Jack” Ellis, on December 27, 1952. They were prominent sheep ranchers in the Casper area. She was an active member of the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association & Cow Belle’s. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, square-dancing, sewing and playing bridge. They were parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and she volunteered at the Parish store as well as the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
Comments / 0