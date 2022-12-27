If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend. Multiple videos and photos on Reddit show footage of busted pipes and even an entire frozen car wash resulting from the holiday cold snap. User u/BRCKDefenseAttorneys posted a video of the outside of the Eilan Hotel and Spa on Saturday, December 24, showing water from a broken pipe flowing freely. In another post on San Antonio's subreddit, user imakebarrels shared a photo of a frozen H-E-B car wash near the intersection of Babcock Road and Huebner Road that also suffered a burst pipe. Jokes about the unfortunate situation flew left and right in the comment section. User JayEOh0788 said, "naw that's just the entrance to the Fortress of Solitude, clearly," while imakebarrels made note that it was "hard to resist" his primal urge to "start throwing rocks" at the giant, over-sized icicles.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO