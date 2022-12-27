Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
‘This was groundbreaking’: Opelika pastor set to release new photography app
Alzata Florence of Opelika wears many hats. She’s a pastor at Fellowship of Faith Christian Center, an author, a television host, a wife, and a mother. Now she’s adding another role to her résumé as the creator and founder of her own photography app. The app...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘It’s hard walking away’: Susie K's restaurant in Opelika closes physical location
It’s a heartbreaking day for many in Opelika as the owners of Susie K’s restaurant made the hard decision to officially close their physical location on Saturday. Owners Timothy Lowery, 41, and his wife Suzanne, 38, moved to Opelika around 2014 and began discussing the possibility of opening a restaurant. In August of 2017, their dream became a reality as they opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant Susie K’s in the building that was formerly Sara J’s restaurant.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn soccer adds transfer Becky Contreras from Kennesaw State
Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the addition of midfielder Becky Contreras to the program Friday. Contreras comes to The Plains after spending the previous four seasons at Kennesaw State University. She will be immediately eligible to begin playing with the Tigers for the spring exhibition slate. “We...
Opelika-Auburn News
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900
Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area. The sizable living area extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain & features a long island, plenty of counter space & stainless appliances from Whirlpool. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. To the left of the bathroom is the laundry room. Straight down the hall is the second bedroom featuring a walk in closet & adjoined bathroom. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago. English designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. Her fashion house announced her death Thursday on its social media platforms, saying she died peacefully in South London surrounded by friends and family. A cause was not immediately disclosed. Westwood was an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement. Westwood’s fashion career began in the 1970s with the punk explosion, when the onetime primary school teacher's radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she went on to enjoy a long career highlighted by activism and a string of triumphant runway shows and museum exhibits.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested after police say they found 16,000 pills with presence of Fentanyl and container labeled ‘bad batch’
After police were notified of a victim experiencing a drug overdose, Auburn police searched the residence and vehicle of a suspect finding 16,000 pills, a pill counter, a scale used to weigh drugs, a handgun, a money counter and approximately $37,000 in currency, police announced in a release Thursday. On...
Comments / 0