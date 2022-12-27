ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

the funk
4d ago

Grand jury you better find him guilty like you did the ft worth police who shot through a window and killed that lady.

CBS DFW

Fatal accident in Coppell leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that left two people dead, Coppell police announced Friday.On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., Coppell police and firefighters responded to reports about a major vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bethel Rd. ad South Freeport Pkwy.Detectives found that a person driving a maroon Honda Accord was speeding northbound on Freeport Pkwy and ran a red light, slamming into a silver BMW sedan going east on Bethel.The driver of the Honda was identified as Selvin Cuyuch, 20, of Dallas. Police believe they were fleeing from another accident on I-635 that took place just before this. Cuyuch has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.Five people were in the silver BMW when the accident happened. Two of them, a 41-year-old woman from California and a 69-year-old woman from Plano, have been confirmed deceased.The other three occupants - who have not been publicly identified - were taken to the hospital and are last known to be in stable condition.Police are continuing their investigation but said that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
COPPELL, TX
fox4news.com

Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire

DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store

The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspect shot in attempted carjacking, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking Friday night, the Dallas Police Department said. According to the department, officers were called to the 5600 block of Lovers Lanes in response to a reported shooting. A DPD spokesperson told WFAA that a suspect was shot while allegedly...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas police searching for suspect, woman tied to fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for the suspect and a woman connected to a robbery that led to a fatal shooting on Dec. 30. DPD said officers responded at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a call about a robbery in progress. DPD said its preliminary investigation determined that an unknown black male shot two men.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Michigan Murder Suspect Killed by DFW Police

A suspect killed in a police shooting in Weatherford on Christmas Eve had ties to two out-of-state crimes, according to Weatherford police. The altercation began at 8 a.m. on December 24 when police officers responded to a report regarding a carjacking in Georgia the previous day. An officer located the...
WEATHERFORD, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries

A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
WINNSBORO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

6 Wounded in Pleasant Grove Shooting

Six men were recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds received Wednesday afternoon in Dallas. It happened in broad daylight shortly after 5 p.m. at a strip shopping center on Scyene Road at St. Augustine Road in Pleasant Grove. Police said the victims were ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37 and 55....
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Aaron Dean’s Mugshot Released

Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth Police Officer convicted of manslaughter earlier this month for the 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, had his mugshot revealed from the state prison where he is expected to be incarcerated for nearly the next 12 years. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Dean...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Unhoused people displaced after Fort Worth crews raze encampment

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You might think of the "tent cities" or "encampments" under the overpass or on the side of the road as an eyesore, a symptom of urban blight. As you pass them on the way to work, going out to eat, or leaving to buy groceries, maybe you wonder to yourself why they're allowed to stay up, why the city doesn't try to get rid of them.But have you ever seen for yourself what it looks like when one of these encampments is actually cleared out? On the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Fort Worth police and...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study

Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
FORT WORTH, TX

