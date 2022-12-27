Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
rewind943.com
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
Bye Y’all: Nashville eateries, venues that closed in 2022
They say change is the only thing that is constant and in a city like Nashville, you have to look twice to see what beloved business is now gone and what has taken its place.
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
Southwest cancels 70% flights on Monday, investigation underway with travelers stranded at Nashville BNA
While most airlines have made it through turbulent holiday travel, Southwest's cancelations are skyrocketing.
WBIR
Nashville airport overflowing with luggage after hundreds of flights canceled or delayed
On Tuesday, more than 100 flights had been canceled at Nashville International Airport. Days of cancelations have caused an overflow of unclaimed luggage.
wgnsradio.com
WGNS Spoke to Murfreesboro City Schools Guest about Returning to Class After Winter Break and Much More - Later, We Learned of the Reopening of Reeves Sain Drug Store
Murfreesboro City Schools Communication’s Director Lisa Trail joined WGNS on the airwaves this Monday morning, December 26th. Mrs. Trail spoke to WGNS Host Scott Walker about winter break coming to a close and students heading back to class on January 4, 2023. She also mentioned the need for parents to sign their children up for potential entry into the Discovery School, with the deadline to apply set for January 6, 2023 (See more details HERE). Note, for a child to apply for kindergarten, they have to be at least 5-years-of-age by August 15, 2023.
‘Never seen anything like it’: Macon County residents left without water; cities step in handing out bottles
Days after the winter storm hit Middle Tennessee, several counties are still without water.
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
wgnsradio.com
Buc-ee's in Murfreesboro - Opening in the Third Quarter of 2024
(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS has more news on Buc-ee’s coming to Rutherford County… On January 12, 2022, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission approved the abandonment of a parcel of property to make way for a Buc-ee’s travel center and the relocation of Elam Road. The relocation of the roadway was under the city’s 2040 Major Transportation Plan and the move made it possible for Buc-ee’s to build a 76,245 square foot convenience store, restaurant and travel center along Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Interstate 24.
13 displaced after fire in Nashville day after Christmas
Nashville Fire crews handled a residential home on fire Monday afternoon in East Nashville that affected 13 people.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Dec. 28
Two people accused of sexually abusing a child under 13 years old have been added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
WKRN
Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle
Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting …. Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. LIST: Here are the laws that take effect Jan. 1, …. When...
‘It was like Niagara Falls:’ Gallatin family displaced after pipe burst in apartment
A Gallatin mother and her two daughters' Christmas Eve plans changed drastically after their sprinkler line burst in their apartment, and they say two days later, they still can't get help from their apartment.
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City School Students Headed Back to School Soon - Growth on West Side Continues
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro City School Students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, January 4th after a long winter break. Rutherford County School Students return to class the very same day (January 4th). In the City Schools, Communications Director Lisa Trail told WGNS news…. She also highlighted the ability of...
Ashland City man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue
A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night.
