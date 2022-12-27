ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

DA Krasner Announces Creation of Carjacking Enforcement Unit

A rise in carjackings in Philadelphia is now the focus of a new unit in the District Attorney’s Office that will work with the Gun Violence Task Force. So far this year there have been more than 1,000 carjackings in Philadelphia. Leer en español aquí. “Carjackings are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 55, dies after being stabbed twice in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man. Authorities say the 25th District officers responded to the 3200 block of G Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood. According to police, around 5:03 a.m., a 55-year-old man was stabbed in the left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas

BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEAR, DE
CBS Philly

Uber driver OK after passenger fires shot, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rider opened fire on an Uber driver Tuesday morning, police said.Philadelphia police say a passenger fired a single shot inside a car around 1:30 a.m. at 16th and Callowhill Streets.After firing, the passenger jumped out of the car, a gray Toyota, and ran away.Fortunately, the driver was not injured.Police have not released the identities of the suspect or driver.  It's not clear what led to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Woman

(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Naomi Thomas, a 73-year-old woman of Newark. Naomi Thomas left her home at approximately 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon in her 2019 black Honda CRV. Naomi is described as a Black female, 5’1” tall, approximately 200...
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy