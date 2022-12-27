Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
NBC Philadelphia
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
10 people displaced after house fire in West Philadelphia
Ten people are displaced after a house fire in West Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
5-Year-Old Philly Boy Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg, Expected To Be OK
A 5-year-old boy from the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia shot him self in the leg accidentally with a gun shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, his family and police say. The boy was inside his home on the 3800 block of Darien Street when he accidentally shot himself in...
Man wanted on charges related to deadly ATV crash in NE Philly surrenders to police
Police are trying to locate Andrew Joseph Richardson in connection to a deadly traffic accident in Northeast Philadelphia in May. He faces charges of DUI, homicide by vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
NBC Philadelphia
Arson Investigation Underway at Historic Carpenters' Hall in Old City Philadelphia
U.S. Park Rangers at Independence National Historical Park in Old City, Philadelphia are investigating an arson fire at Carpenters' Hall, a historic building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Authorities say that on Christmas Eve, an officer discovered a large fire in the basement of the 247-year-old building, which...
NBC Philadelphia
DA Krasner Announces Creation of Carjacking Enforcement Unit
A rise in carjackings in Philadelphia is now the focus of a new unit in the District Attorney’s Office that will work with the Gun Violence Task Force. So far this year there have been more than 1,000 carjackings in Philadelphia. Leer en español aquí. “Carjackings are...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 55, dies after being stabbed twice in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man. Authorities say the 25th District officers responded to the 3200 block of G Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood. According to police, around 5:03 a.m., a 55-year-old man was stabbed in the left...
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
Video shows vehicle slamming into parked cars in Mantua, killing woman
Philadelphia police say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after the car she was sitting in was struck by a stolen vehicle.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philadelphia home, struck 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in the shooting of a juvenile in North Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 19 on the 2100 block of W York Street. Authorities say...
Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown, Pa.
Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.
Man dies after being shot inside Brewerytown home
Police are investigating a homicide in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.
53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas
BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Uber driver OK after passenger fires shot, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rider opened fire on an Uber driver Tuesday morning, police said.Philadelphia police say a passenger fired a single shot inside a car around 1:30 a.m. at 16th and Callowhill Streets.After firing, the passenger jumped out of the car, a gray Toyota, and ran away.Fortunately, the driver was not injured.Police have not released the identities of the suspect or driver. It's not clear what led to the shooting.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Woman
(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Naomi Thomas, a 73-year-old woman of Newark. Naomi Thomas left her home at approximately 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon in her 2019 black Honda CRV. Naomi is described as a Black female, 5’1” tall, approximately 200...
southarkansassun.com
A body discovered in freezer with bag hanging over it and a bloody knife beside in Philadelphia
According to an article published by Petrillo (2022) via CBS Philadelphia, a body was discovered at a residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue on Friday, December 23. As per the family members, when they went to the house to check on other relatives, they found something and alerted the police.
Comments / 1