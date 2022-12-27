ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Boo Radley
4d ago

This story reminds me of old Rover,a rabbit dog my dad had.Rover would sniff around until he got on the trail of a rabbit.Oftentimes he would run the scent in the wrong direction,but eventually he would usually get turned around and headed in the general direction the bunny went.Ohl rover was as slow as molasses ,but dedicated and refused to give up the hunt,even after we threw in the towel and went home.As in this fugitive hunting story Rover’s hunt most often ended the same way ,with the bunny dying of old age after living a full life keeping our vegetable 🥕 garden from becoming over abundant.The End…

Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside

CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The FBI Violent Task Force and Citizens Bank is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect connected to a Cleveland bank robbery. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect. According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Here is every Ohio sports betting promo available at launch

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The day sports bettors in the Buckeye State have waited for has finally arrived, as Ohio online sports betting is live,...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023

Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
CLEVELAND, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
OHIO STATE
