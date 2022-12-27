This story reminds me of old Rover,a rabbit dog my dad had.Rover would sniff around until he got on the trail of a rabbit.Oftentimes he would run the scent in the wrong direction,but eventually he would usually get turned around and headed in the general direction the bunny went.Ohl rover was as slow as molasses ,but dedicated and refused to give up the hunt,even after we threw in the towel and went home.As in this fugitive hunting story Rover’s hunt most often ended the same way ,with the bunny dying of old age after living a full life keeping our vegetable 🥕 garden from becoming over abundant.The End…
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside
Ohio sports betting: collect early sportsbook bonuses during Ohio State-Georgia
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Cleveland
FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
Here is every Ohio sports betting promo available at launch
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
CLE mother's home hit by gunfire, hopes for reduced gun violence in 2023
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 4