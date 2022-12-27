ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New law to protect newborns from specific birth defect goes into effect Jan. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new health screening law for newborns is going into effect Jan. 1, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. All Florida hospitals and birthing facilities must test newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus, also known as CMV, according to a new Florida law. They must be tested if the infant fails a hearing test.
United Arts awards $500K to cultural groups across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – United Arts of Central Florida is working to keep culture alive in the City Beautiful. The program provided $500,000 in grant money to 33 arts and culture organizations around Orange County earlier this month. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other...
New year, same Florida: Rain chances ramp up for New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are going up on Saturday as many prepare to ring in the new year. An unsettled pattern with moisture rolling in to Central Florida leads to rain chances on Saturday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 40% coverage of rain through the...
