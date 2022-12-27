First day of 2023 looks mostly cloudy but still on the mild side as highs reach the middle 40s. Then Monday our next storm system moves in. Our confidence has increased over the last 24 hours in regard to impacts from this system. For Monday, expect mostly rain in Omaha and Lincoln as we will be on the warm side of this storm system, temperatures could reach the low 40s. Areas north and west of the metro might see rain early, but could transition to freezing rain by the late afternoon as temperatures cool. In places where we do see freezing rain, expect some slick spots on roads.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO