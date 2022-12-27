Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 News Now
Mild To Begin 2023
First day of 2023 looks mostly cloudy but still on the mild side as highs reach the middle 40s. Then Monday our next storm system moves in. Our confidence has increased over the last 24 hours in regard to impacts from this system. For Monday, expect mostly rain in Omaha and Lincoln as we will be on the warm side of this storm system, temperatures could reach the low 40s. Areas north and west of the metro might see rain early, but could transition to freezing rain by the late afternoon as temperatures cool. In places where we do see freezing rain, expect some slick spots on roads.
3 News Now
Mild End To 2022
We'll squeeze out some sunshine at times Saturday, but there will be a lot more clouds. We still mange to warm up nicely though, into the mid 40s. If you're heading to the downtown Omaha fireworks at 7pm, temperatures will be in the upper 30s. We keep our streak of...
3 News Now
Mild New Year's Weekend
Low clouds will form overnight and into Friday morning as we cool off into the low 20s. There is a chance for fog development into the morning along and west of the Missouri River (eastern Nebraska). Skies clear Friday morning, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will stay...
3 News Now
Wisconsin gift shop 'Simply Scandinavian' covered in thick ice
GILLS ROCK (NBC 26) — A building that has stood for 100 years is facing its biggest challenge yet, as it was covered in ice over the Christmas holiday. Simply Scandinavian, a gift shop in Gills Rock, Wisconsin, is currently covered in a thick layer of ice. The owner shared photos of the ice-covered building on Facebook over Christmas.
3 News Now
Nebraska's balanced attack downs Iowa 66-50
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win on Thursday night. C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker...
3 News Now
Trev Alberts says university working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to improve concession stand lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement on Friday saying that the university is working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to reduce the amount of time fans have to spend in line waiting for concessions during Husker basketball games. Download our apps today...
3 News Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash halts traffic near 16th & Storz
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities confirmed that a three-vehicle crash is slowing traffic in the area of 16th & Storz on Thursday afternoon. Pack some patience and prepare for delays if you are traveling in this area. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the...
3 News Now
Drivers can expect toll savings in 2023 with new Florida law
Starting in the new year, drivers can expect to get a break on Florida's many tolls roads. Senate Bill 6-A, introduced by state Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, will provide account credits to drivers who frequently use toll roads across the sunshine state. It's one of several new laws...
3 News Now
Postal worker, deputies help fulfill boy's Christmas wish to Santa
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy's Christmas wish was made a reality thanks to a U.S. Postal Service worker and St. Lucie County, Florida, deputies. This after Camron King's Christmas letter to Santa fell into the right hands. "He normally goes to grandma and grandpa's house after...
3 News Now
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
