New bill says 90 credits needed for Illinois classrooms
Starting next year, substitute teachers in Illinois will not be required to have a degree to get into the classroom according to House Bill 4798.
Sioux City Journal
Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald leaves office after 40 years as Iowa’s chief banker
After 40 years as the steward of Iowa’s finances and investments, Michael Fitzgerald is leaving behind a state treasurer’s office that has seen a lot of change under his tenure. As Iowa’s state treasurer, Fitzgerald, 71, was one of three remaining statewide elected Democrats and was defeated in...
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 31
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (29) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Sioux City Journal
GOP lawmakers target lowering property taxes
DES MOINES — After previously enacting multiple rounds of reductions to state income taxes, Iowa Republican lawmakers have a new target for tax cuts in 2023: property taxes. While a specific proposal has not yet surfaced, the overall tone from Republican legislators is clear: They plan to use their majorities in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature to pass legislation that will, in their view, help reduce Iowans’ property taxes, and send that legislation to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for her approval.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Illinois sees drop in population for 9th year in a row, according to Census data
CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022, but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period. West […]
Several new Illinois laws affect the education system
(The Center Square) – A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. In the wake of school shootings across the country, there are measures to address trauma. One law mandates school board members to receive training on trauma-informed practices. Practices include...
KCCI.com
Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database
DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Sioux City Journal
A belated Christmas gift for Iowans
In just a few weeks the Iowa Legislature will convene still glowing from holiday cheer. While that spirit is fresh and partisan fighting hasn’t exploded, legislators have an opportunity to pass a law dripping of Iowa values. It would save lives, and reenforce Iowa as a welcoming state that’s truly a “Place to grow.” Call it a Christmas gift or even a Christmas miracle.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
Sioux City Journal
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Bacteria that Causes Rare Brain Disease Found in Iowa
While this isn't quite the same as the brain-eating amoeba headline we shared in July of this year, it's definitely not something to be taken lightly for the folks here in Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, "State public health officials say 'multiple cases' of meningococcal disease have been...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
