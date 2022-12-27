Read full article on original website
City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group
The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
Steve Berry (June 10, 1931 - December 27, 2022)
John Francis Berry, better known as “Steve,” to friends and family, passed away at his Linn Creek, Missouri, home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 91. He was born June 10, 1931, in Manchester, England, the eldest child of Mary Lilian (Lyons) and Frank Berry. He pursued an apprenticeship as an electrical engineer prior to entering the Royal Air Force, in which he served from 1952 to 1955.
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Lloyd "Al" Belcher (April 2, 1941 - December 25, 2022)
Lloyd “Al” Belcher (81) passed away peacefully in his home in Eldon, Missouri on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born in Wolf Lake, Illinois on 4/2/1941. He was survived by his wife, Carol Belcher and loved by many children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.
James Daniel Evans (October 8, 1972 - December 23, 2022)
James Daniel Evans, age 50, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away from an extended low blood sugar reaction for an extended time, due to Juvenile Diabetes, type 1 on December 23, 2022 in Capital Region Medical Center. He was born October 8, 1972 at Still Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri to David Myron and Ella Mae (Fry) Evans.
Leland LeRoy Spores (December 20, 1949 - December 18, 2022)
Leland LeRoy Spores, age 79, of Macks Creek, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home in Macks Creek. Leland was born December 20, 1949, in Lansing, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Delores Spores. Leland was united in marriage to Tamyra Mackey on May 2, 1988 in...
Lake Ozark To Appoint A New Police Chief
The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman are holding a special meeting to appoint a new police chief for the city. Jeffrey Christiansen, formerly of the Linn Creek police, will be inducted as the new Lake Ozark Chief of Police at a special meeting scheduled for at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5.
No Feeding Deer In Camden County: Conservation Dept. Cracks Down To Stop The Spread Of Deer Disease
That's the message the Missouri Department of Conservation wants Missourians to hear loud and clear, particularly if they live in counties where Chronic Wasting Disease has been affecting deer. The department says providing deer feed or salt licks can create "artificial congregation" of deer, which can further spread the disease....
Robert Forrest (May 24, 1931 - December 24, 2022)
Robert Dale Forrest, age 91, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his home. He was born May 24, 1931 in Norwood, Missouri, a son of Fay and Mary Elizabeth (Snavely) Forrest. On February 19, 1954, in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, he was united in marriage...
Edna Eveline McGinnis (December 23, 1933 - December 28, 2022)
Edna Eveline McGinnis, age 89, of Barnett, passed away December 28, 2022, at The Springs of Mooresville in Mooresville, Indiana. She was born December 23, 1933, in Versailles, daughter of the late Murrell and Margaret (Wood) Shockley. On January 30, 1951, in Barnett, she was united in marriage to Oscar...
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
Condos & Homes Flooded By Busted Pipes, After Mass Power Outage At Lake Of The Ozarks [VIDEO + PHOTOS]
As temperatures plummeted at Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, suddenly the lights went off for thousands of homes and businesses in Osage Beach. But more significantly: the heat went off. Temperatures dove into the negatives on Thursday night and wouldn't rise above freezing...
Camdenton and Waynesville Municipal Filings
MAYOR – Two-Year Term. John D. McNabb (incumbent) Mark B. Anderson (Incumbent) No one filed for SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICT “R” – Three-Year Term. Councilman Bill Farnham has filed for the seat he currently holds. (2-year term) Ward II: Councilman Clarence Liberty has filed for the seat...
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a Bolivar business owner can no longer run a business in the Show-Me State, and he’s ordered to pay back customers, a total of more than a quarter of a million dollars. We’re talking about Jerry Shane Fellers with...
Sue Elaine Ballard (March 9, 1949 - December 30, 2022)
A COMPLETE OBITUARY IS UNAVAILABLE AT THIS TIME. Sue Elaine Ballard, age 73, of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles. Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4th, in the Versailles Cemetery. Arrangements are under the...
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
