The best of the long read in 2022

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZx7q_0jvRHzXQ00
Composite: Ana Yael; Paul McErlane; AFP/Getty; Christian Sinibaldi; Bruno Haward; David Levene; Guardian Design

Super-prime mover: Britain’s most successful estate agent – Sophie Elmhirst

Gary Hersham has been selling houses to the very rich for decades. At first, £1m was a big deal. Now he sells for £50m, £100m, even £200m. What does it take to stay on top in this cut-throat business?

‘In our teens, we dreamed of making peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Then my friend was shot’ – Roy Cohen

At a summer camp for kids from conflict zones, I met my brave, funny friend Aseel. He was Palestinian. I was Israeli. When he was killed by police, my hope for our future died with him

‘A deranged pyroscape’: how fires across the world have grown weirder – Daniel Immerwahr

Despite the rise of headline-grabbing megafires, fewer fires are burning worldwide now than at any time since antiquity. But this isn’t good news – in banishing fire from sight, we have made its dangers stranger and less predictable

Was it inevitable? A short history of Russia’s war on Ukraine – Keith Gessen

To understand the tragedy of this war, it is worth going back beyond the last few months, and even beyond Vladimir Putin

The queen of crime-solving – Imogen West-Knights

Forensic scientist Angela Gallop has helped to crack many of the UK’s most notorious murder cases. But today she fears the whole field – and justice itself – is at risk

‘Infertility stung me’: Black motherhood and me – Edna Bonhomme

I assumed I would be part of the first generation to have full agency over my reproduction – but I was wrong

A day in the life of (almost) every vending machine in the world – Tom Lamont

What’s behind the indestructible appeal of the robotic snack?

The lost Jews of Nigeria – Samanth Subramanian

Until the 1990s, there were almost no Jews in Nigeria. Now thousands have enthusiastically taken up the faith. Why?

‘If you decide to cut staff, people die’: how Nottingham prison descended into chaos – Isobel Thompson

As violence, drug use and suicide at HMP Nottingham reached shocking new levels, the prison became a symbol of a system crumbling into crisis

Do we need a new theory of evolution? – Stephen Buranyi

A new wave of scientists argues that mainstream evolutionary theory needs an urgent overhaul. Their opponents have dismissed them as misguided careerists – and the conflict may determine the future of biology

Seven stowaways and a hijacked oil tanker: the strange case of the Nave Andromeda – Samira Shackle

In October 2020 an emergency call was received from a ship in British waters. After a full-scale commando raid, seven Nigerians were taken off in handcuffs – but no one was ever charged. What really happened on board?

Sewage sleuths: the men who revealed the slow, dirty death of Welsh and English rivers – Oliver Bullough

A tide of effluent, broken laws and ruthless cuts is devastating the nations’ waterways. An academic and a detective have dredged up the truth of how it was allowed to happen – but will anything be done?

‘Parents are frightened for themselves and for their children’: an inspirational school in impossible times – Aida Edemariam

Austerity, the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis have left many schools in a parlous state. How hard do staff have to work to give kids the chances they deserve?

Divine comedy: the standup double act who turned to the priesthood – Lamorna Ash

Josh and Jack used to interrogate life via absurdist jokes and sketches. But the questions they had just kept getting bigger – and led them both to embark upon a profound transformation

The Blackstone rebellion: how one country took on the world’s biggest commercial landlord – Hettie O’Brien

The giant asset management firm used to target places where people worked and shopped. Then it started buying up people’s homes. In one country, the backlash was ferocious

The sludge king: how one man turned an industrial wasteland into his own El Dorado – Alexander Clapp

When a Romanian businessman returned to his hometown and found a city blighted by mining waste, he hatched a plan to restore it to its former glory. He became a local hero, but now prosecutors accuse of him a running a multimillion-dollar fraud

The cartel, the journalist and the gangland killings that rocked the Netherlands – Jessica Loudis

In a country known for its liberal drugs policies, organised crime operated for years under the public’s nose – until a series of shocking killings revealed how deep the problem went

The amazing true(ish) story of the ‘Honduran Maradona’ – Kieran Morris

For one of our many adolescent pranks, my friend and I planted tips about an obscure young footballer. Then he suddenly started going places. What had we done?

‘Who remembers proper binmen?’ The nostalgia memes that help explain Britain today – Dan Hancox

Idealising the past is nothing new, but there is something peculiarly revealing about the way a certain generation of Facebook users look back fondly on tougher times

‘They want toys to get their children into Harvard’: have we been getting playthings all wrong? – Alex Blasdel

For decades we’ve been using toys to cram learning into playtime – and toys have been marketed as tools to turn children into prosperous, high-achieving adults. Is it time for a rethink?

And finally: In case you’re curious, these were our Top 10 most read pieces of 2022 and these were the 10 most read pieces from our archive.

