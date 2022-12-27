Atlanta Braves sign RHP Jackson Stephens for 2nd season

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that Right Handed Pitcher Jackson Stephens signed a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract for the 2023 season.

This will be the 28-year-old pitcher’s second season with Atlanta, going 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA (22 ER/53.2 IP) in 39 games, one start.

With Stephens’ contract, the Braves now have a full 40-man roster for the 2023 season.

In his last season, Stephens got more than three outs in 13 different relief appearances and went a season-high 3.1 innings on July 24 when the Braves played Los Angeles.

The Braves said Stephens’ 13 relief outings were more than 1.0 inning, tied for the most on the Braves with Dylan Lee and behind Collin McHugh and Jesse Chavez.

Originally drafted by Cincinnati in the 18th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Oxford High School, Stephens made his major league debut with the Reds in 2017.

Stephens is 7-7 with a 4.31 ERA (56 ER/117.0 IP) in 75 career games and five starts.

