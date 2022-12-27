Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
NFL finally punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones for pattern of dirty play
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined for multiple unnecessary roughness violations, including his low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple. Mac Jones didn’t escape punishment for his actions during the Patriots loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The NFL levied a fine against the quarterback, docking him $23,976...
Iowa LB Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed in pedestrian accident before Music City Bowl
Iowa All-American Jack Campbell played in the Music City Bowl without knowng his grandfather tragically died in a pedestrian accident the night before. Jack Campbell led the Iowa defense in a dominant showing against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. He led all players with 10 tackles, notching two tackles for loss including a sack.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
NFL Draft: 5 surprise teams that should trade up for C.J. Stroud
Ohio State superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No matter how he performs in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done enough in his Buckeyes career to be an unquestioned top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor
RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
Look: Forget Georgia and Ohio State, sleeping Uga is the Peach Bowl winner
Uga is a good boy for getting a good sleep in while watching Georgia play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Despite a College Football Playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State happening right in front of him, Uga was able to catch some shuteye early on in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
College Football Playoff: Peach Bowl crowd decidedly pro-Georgia
Which team’s fans showed out for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game?. The second game of this year’s College Football Playoff features the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, and while that makes for a lot of red, Georgia fans are definitely the dominant force in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s College Football Playoff loss to TCU
Jim Harbaugh congratulated TCU for their opportunistic play while crediting his team for their fight despite the loss in the CFP semifinal. Michigan couldn’t wrangle TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-54 and ending the season in playoff disappointment for the second year in a row. The Wolverines were...
TCU victory hype video trolling Michigan will fill fans with spirit of the Hypnotoad
The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl, and their social media team posted quite the hype video afterwards. The TCU Horned Frogs have exceeded expectations this year, the first with Sonny Dykes as head coach. They may have lost in the Big 12 Championship Game, but they clinched the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, where they would face the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs were considered the biggest underdogs in Playoff history according to Vegas, but don’t tell them that. They played like legitimate National Championship contenders.
Georgia radio call of game-winning TD vs Ohio State is total insanity
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the CFP National Championship Game after a late touchdown and missed field goal by the Ohio State Buckeyes in an intense Peach Bowl. What a way for college football to end 2022 and begin 2023. Just when fans thought that nothing could top the chaotic second half of the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State brought the tension.
NFL Week 17 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert entering Week 17. Just two weeks remain in a wild NFL season that has been far from predictable since things kicked off in September. 24 of the league’s 32 teams are mathematically alive for a playoff spot as we flip the calendar to 2023, meaning we could be in for a chaotic final two weeks of football.
Georgia vs TCU spread: Opening line for CFP National Championship Game
The opening line for the CFP National Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs has been revealed. The College Football Playoff Semifinals did not disappoint in the entertainment department. We entered New Year’s Eve with four teams, now only two remain in the tournament, and will compete in the CFP National Championship Game.
Georgia stuns Ohio State with comeback in Peach Bowl classic: CFB media reacts
The Ohio State Buckeyes stunned the Georgia Bulldogs and the college football media with a win in the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal. New Year’s Eve 2022 turned out to be the best day for the College Football Playoff, arguably ever. Both games were thrilling. Both games came down to the final possession.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0