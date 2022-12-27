ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor

RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
College Football Playoff: Peach Bowl crowd decidedly pro-Georgia

Which team’s fans showed out for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game?. The second game of this year’s College Football Playoff features the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, and while that makes for a lot of red, Georgia fans are definitely the dominant force in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
TCU victory hype video trolling Michigan will fill fans with spirit of the Hypnotoad

The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl, and their social media team posted quite the hype video afterwards. The TCU Horned Frogs have exceeded expectations this year, the first with Sonny Dykes as head coach. They may have lost in the Big 12 Championship Game, but they clinched the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, where they would face the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs were considered the biggest underdogs in Playoff history according to Vegas, but don’t tell them that. They played like legitimate National Championship contenders.
Georgia radio call of game-winning TD vs Ohio State is total insanity

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the CFP National Championship Game after a late touchdown and missed field goal by the Ohio State Buckeyes in an intense Peach Bowl. What a way for college football to end 2022 and begin 2023. Just when fans thought that nothing could top the chaotic second half of the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State brought the tension.
NFL Week 17 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert entering Week 17. Just two weeks remain in a wild NFL season that has been far from predictable since things kicked off in September. 24 of the league’s 32 teams are mathematically alive for a playoff spot as we flip the calendar to 2023, meaning we could be in for a chaotic final two weeks of football.
Georgia vs TCU spread: Opening line for CFP National Championship Game

The opening line for the CFP National Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs has been revealed. The College Football Playoff Semifinals did not disappoint in the entertainment department. We entered New Year’s Eve with four teams, now only two remain in the tournament, and will compete in the CFP National Championship Game.
