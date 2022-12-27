Read full article on original website
WSMV
One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
Grandchildren try to save ‘Granny’ from fatal Hermitage house fire
A family in Hermitage is mourning the loss of their loved one following a devastating house fire on Cortez Court Thursday.
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
fox17.com
Goodlettsville complex apartment ceiling collapses, floods the next day
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A water leak took down a ceiling at a Goodlettsville apartment complex, and those living in the apartment complex said they're also dealing with flooding. Some residents said they haven't been able to sleep at home since Christmas Eve, adding that this is all because...
fox17.com
Recycling and trash pickup to be caught up by Saturday afternoon, says Metro Water
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the aftermath of the winter storm that hit Nashville Christmas weekend, Nashville Metro Water Services says any overdue trash and recycling will be picked up Saturday afternoon at the latest. Metro Water Services said crews responded to 449 service calls and 23 emergency water...
WKRN
One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire
The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger. The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger. Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Water issues reported across Tennessee. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management...
fox17.com
40 pounds of weed found in a "suspicious" rental car in Maury County
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — 40 pounds of weed and thousands of dollars were found in a running rental car with no one in it in Maury County on Christmas Eve, say police. Upon finding the drugs and money, the Maury County Drug Unit seized it all. The most...
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
WKRN
Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
WKRN
Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car crash dies in hospital
A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier this month has died, according to the Hermitage Church of the Nazarene. Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car …. A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier...
wgnsradio.com
Traffic Flowing Better At Almaville Convenience Center
(ALMAVILLE) Listeners notified WGNS of a situation at the Almaville Convenience Center at 7693 Almaville Road, off I-840. Bumper-to-bumper traffic and several deputies turned out to be a line of cars waiting to enter thel convenience center to throw away large amounts of Christmas wrapping paper, along with discarded bows and ribbons.
fox17.com
Grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes player dies after being hit by hotel van in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 76-year-old man is dead after a hotel passenger van hit the Iowan. The accident occurred at the Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, at around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Metro Nashville police say the victim, William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, died at the hospital. With family at...
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
