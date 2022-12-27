ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger. The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger. Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Water issues reported across Tennessee. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase

A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Traffic Flowing Better At Almaville Convenience Center

(ALMAVILLE) Listeners notified WGNS of a situation at the Almaville Convenience Center at 7693 Almaville Road, off I-840. Bumper-to-bumper traffic and several deputies turned out to be a line of cars waiting to enter thel convenience center to throw away large amounts of Christmas wrapping paper, along with discarded bows and ribbons.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy