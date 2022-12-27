Read full article on original website
Glenwood woman booked for drug possession
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman was booked on a drug charge Friday morning. The Glenwood Police Department says 19-year-old Seven Barrett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Barrett was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.
Montgomery County suspect booked on Page County warrant
(Elliott) -- A suspect was arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Fitzwater was arrested shortly after 2:05 a.m. on a Page County warrant for possession of contraband in a correctional facility, a Class D felony. Authorities say...
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
Arrest of Travis Lennox
At approximately 9:23 PM December 22nd 35 year old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on a warrant out of Washington County . July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to La Chiva Loca Restaurant at 70 West 1st St. In Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the business, forcing it to close to the public. Following a criminal investigation, the following charges were filed against Lennox:Criminal Mischief 1st Degree a Class C Felony property damage greater than $10,000. Burglary 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. Theft 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor. Lennox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Council Bluffs man booked for protective order violation
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Thursday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands was arrested shortly after 9:40 p.m. for violation of a protective order. Police say Sands' arrest occured in the 400 block of East Washington Street. Sands...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Worth County
(Sheridan) -- A northwest Missouri woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 246, approximately three miles east of Sheridan. The patrol says 28-year-old Brit L. Fisher of Sheridan was walking with traffic in the westbound lane of the road when she was struck by a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 99-year-old Billie F. Wake of Grant City.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 36-year-old Rikki Lillard, of Council Bluffs, on Saturday for Driving under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Contraband in a Correctional Facility. Lillard was held on $5,300 cash or surety bond.
Atlantic man killed in two-vehicle Adair County crash
(Adair) -- An Atlantic man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Adair County Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says shortly before 9:20 a.m. a 2018 Chevy Cruze, driven by 36-year-old Adam Skog of Atlantic, was traveling northbound on White Pole Road west of Adair when it, for unknown reasons, crossed the center line colliding head on with a northbound 2003 Peterbuilt driven by 30-year-old Cody Huges of Scranton. Authorities say Skog sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No other injuries were reported.
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
Another abandoned building burns overnight
FORT MADISON - City fire officials tended to another abandoned house fire early Saturday morning. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, an abandoned home on the backside of Hillcrest cemetery on the city's east side caught fire at about 2:45 a.m. The home, located at 2193 Hwy. 61,...
Gordon Herzberg, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service: Private Family graveside services at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gordon passed away Thursday evening at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Fontanelle man was arrested last week on drug charges. The Adair Police Department says 41-year-old Randy Scott Shuey was arrested following a traffic stop on December 20th for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. During a search of Shuey’s vehicle, a small box with multiple pipes and a small plastic container that contained methamphetamine was located. Shuey had stated that the drugs and paraphernalia were in his friend’s camper on his property and he was going to throw them away because he did not want it on his property. Shuey was held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
Omaha Police announce arrest in 2015 cold case homicide
Omaha Police announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Cavin Cooper has been arrested for the alleged 2015 murders of two men.
Creston man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 28-year-old Darren Mccay Wilker on Monday at his residence for two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault. Wilker was taken to the Union County Jail where he was later released after seeing the Magistrate.
