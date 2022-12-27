ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New Year's Eve weekend boosts tourism numbers

As New Year's Eve draws closer, hotels are expecting to see a larger number of people checking in for the weekend. The holiday falling on a weekend and the current surge of warmer weather are two of the factors that should make this a busy and profitable weekend for local businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Countdown is on for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop in Traverse City. Revelers will celebrate the beginning of 2023 on Front Street as the 600 pound cherry drops at midnight. Gates for the downtown event will open at 10:30 p.m. with a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Families count down to 2023 in early celebration

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- People are gearing up to countdown to the new year but some families in Traverse City celebrated a little early. The Traverse Area District Library hosted the party Friday. Other Celebrations: Ringing in the New Year across northern Michigan. The children worked on craft...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Non-profit reaches fundraising goal to bring dog park to Suttons Bay

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- With one day left in a fundraising campaign, the donation goal to bring a dog park in Suttons Bay has been surpassed. Friends of Herman Park launched the campaign November 1 with a total goal of $125,000. PREVIOUS STORY: Non-profit looking to bring off-leash dog...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Transportation options for New Year celebrations

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There are some public transportation options available for New Year's revelers. Benzie Bus will have its Nite Owl Shuttle available at no cost. Celebrations: Where to ring in the New Year. Starting December 31 at 5p.m. Benzie Bus will have 5 buses on the road...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?

Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man wanted by Roscommon Co. sheriff’s office

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a St. Helen man who is currently wanted in Roscommon County. Brian Michael Lahar, 41, of St. Helen, is wanted for a bench warrant out of the 34th Circuit Court for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, officials said.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

State police find Gaylord man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22. 
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy