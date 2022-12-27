Holiday travel woes hit Tampa International, St. Pete apartment residents endure a cold night and Kwanzaa celebrations begin

Read full article on original website
Tiki Docks to Take Up Residence in Cambria Hotel, Early Summer 2023
This new location is just one of three that the burgeoning brand, operated by 23 Restaurants, has planned for next year.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
Bay News 9
Central Florida bars & clubs expect big business on NYE
ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time since New Years Eve 2019, things seem to be back to normal. That means no social distancing, big crowds, and no mandates either mandatory or volunteered. Between large crowds, cover charges, and a night of food, drinks, and fun, bar owners say New Year’s Eve is easily their most important night of business each year.
Bay News 9
Southwest hopes to get back to normal, new Florida laws take effect Jan. 1 and drag queen show draws protests in Clearwater
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures will be back to near 80, but cooler near the water, on Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine and winds out of the east at 10-15 mph. Lows fall to the low 60s at night with some patchy fog...
Tampa business owner using fashion to educate community on East African culture
A Tampa Bay area business is using fashion to bridge international communities and help orphans along the way.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Fishing Report for the first week of 2023
Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina provides the very last fishing report for 2022. He said red tide has appeared to back off, clearing the way for a solid fishing week.
Bay News 9
New attractions on tap for 2023, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster set for refurb and progress on SeaWorld's Pipeline
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. 1. New attractions opening at Florida theme parks in 2023. 2023 promises to be another year filled with new attractions. The year will see the launch of the long-awaited TRON...
Under this Florida City is a series of tunnels leading back to prohibition
Built in secret, there is not documentation of the tunnels, however some the proof is often in plain sight!
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Police: Person riding bike hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person on a bicycle was killed after being hit by a semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, police say. The St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call around 6:15 p.m. about the bicyclist being hit by Publix semi-truck on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Bay News 9
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
naturecoaster.com
Florida Gulf Coast Clusters All Breed Dog Show
Enjoy watching the shows, agility course, and food vendors, and shopping for all your pup’s needs! Shows are happening January 12-16 and January 18-22, 2023. You can find a schedule for each day at http://www.floridaclassicpark.com/clu… Location: Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road #dogshow #dog #hernandocounty #tourism Learn more about Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee, by visiting the website at https://floridasadventurecoast.com/
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Experts explain Southwest meltdown, share advice for stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines continued to cancel and delay thousands of flights across the country Wednesday after a massive travel nightmare over the past few days.
Driftwood Palm Harbor to Offer Upper-End Casual Seafood Vibes
The restaurant marks a new chapter for veteran, longtime industry professional, and first-time restaurateur, Alex Stevenson.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Burlington Tower, Kenwood estate sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Burlington Tower, an 11-story affordable senior housing complex in St. Petersburg, has sold. Suncoast Christian Housing sold the apartment complex at 1000 Burlington Ave. N. to Burlington Tower Apartments LP for $8.25 million. The buying entity is connected to South Florida-based Miami...
