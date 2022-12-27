Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late...
WJCL
Rain chances increase...when showers and thunderstorms are expected over the holiday weekend
The holiday weekend will be a split decision weatherwise across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The final day of 2022 will bring increased rain chances to the area as low pressure tracks across the Southeast. Saturday will start with areas of locally dense fog. The fog should lift by mid-morning....
Weather Aware for Severe Storms Tuesday
Ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms through the day Tuesday.
WJCL
Showers, thunderstorms possible to close 2022
The final hours of 2022 will include an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms. A line of thunderstorms is expected to push across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry from Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening. The good news for New Year's Eve celebrations is that rain chances by midnight drop...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
fox32chicago.com
Temperatures drop back into the 40s today ahead of New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - It’s 57 degrees as of this writing at O'Hare but only 47 degrees at Rockford and by late morning, Chicagoland will be close to 40 degrees area wide. Skies remain cloudy today with a chance for a few showers east of I-57. Tonight is chilly but dry with lows close to freezing.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
wvtm13.com
Warmer weather expected the rest of the week; rain this weekend
Warmer weather is on the way with a nice warming trend expected this week! Check the video forecast for the latest. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to rebound close to 50 degrees this afternoon allowing any road issues across North Alabama to fully resolve. Temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down with 30s by early in the evening.
wrwh.com
Snow Showers Possible Tonight
(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
WAAY-TV
More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday
Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Storm, wind advisories upgraded; Several feet of snow possible through New Year’s Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A storm set to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin Monday night into Tuesday is the first of a series of systems expected to drop several feet of snow in the Sierra through New Year’s Day and beyond, weather officials said Monday. The National...
ijpr.org
Heavy rain will hit Northern California and Oregon over the next few days
This atmospheric river will have more impact than others, said Charles Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. He said it will include heavy rain and some snow, which will be a welcome break from drought conditions in the region. "The good thing is that there's gonna be snow...
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms
Multiple reports of flooding have come in as the Central Coast deals with the latest round of storms. The post Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms appeared first on KION546.
Two winter weather systems to arrive in Utah this week
PARK CITY, Utah — Two winter weather systems will make their way through Utah this week, potentially bringing several inches of snow to Park City. According to the Salt Lake […]
Will roads freeze again tonight?
Temperatures will drop below freezing once again and anything that does not melt or evaporate will likely re-freeze Tuesday night.
