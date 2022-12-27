ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJCL

Showers, thunderstorms possible to close 2022

The final hours of 2022 will include an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms. A line of thunderstorms is expected to push across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry from Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening. The good news for New Year's Eve celebrations is that rain chances by midnight drop...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox32chicago.com

Temperatures drop back into the 40s today ahead of New Year's Eve

CHICAGO - It’s 57 degrees as of this writing at O'Hare but only 47 degrees at Rockford and by late morning, Chicagoland will be close to 40 degrees area wide. Skies remain cloudy today with a chance for a few showers east of I-57. Tonight is chilly but dry with lows close to freezing.
CHICAGO, IL
boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
KELOLAND TV

Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wvtm13.com

Warmer weather expected the rest of the week; rain this weekend

Warmer weather is on the way with a nice warming trend expected this week! Check the video forecast for the latest. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to rebound close to 50 degrees this afternoon allowing any road issues across North Alabama to fully resolve. Temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down with 30s by early in the evening.
ALABAMA STATE
wrwh.com

Snow Showers Possible Tonight

(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
pdjnews.com

Getting ready for the next cold snap

Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
STILLWATER, OK
K2 Radio

Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
CHEYENNE, WY
WAAY-TV

More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT

