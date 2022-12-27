The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams will have their work cut out for them to begin 2023, not only playing a tough schedule against a mix of conference and non-conference games, but play those games in a short amount of time. The Indians begin a six-game set played in just twelve days beginning with Grinnell on January 3rd, followed by at DC-G, home vs Johnston, then hosting Pella and Pella Christian, then finishing by hosting Waukee on Saturday, January 14th. Head coach Jeff Ebling tells KNIA Sports the team will have to dig deep and rely on their conditioning from over the winter break to get them through it. All six games will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA.

