Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Playing Six Games in Twelve Days to Begin Year
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams will have their work cut out for them to begin 2023, not only playing a tough schedule against a mix of conference and non-conference games, but play those games in a short amount of time. The Indians begin a six-game set played in just twelve days beginning with Grinnell on January 3rd, followed by at DC-G, home vs Johnston, then hosting Pella and Pella Christian, then finishing by hosting Waukee on Saturday, January 14th. Head coach Jeff Ebling tells KNIA Sports the team will have to dig deep and rely on their conditioning from over the winter break to get them through it. All six games will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA.
kniakrls.com
Tough Stretch of Games Awaits the Eagles Boys Basketball Team
Following a two week break from competition, the Pella Christian boys basketball team will resume the 2022-2023 season with a tough slate of games on the schedule. The Eagles return to the court on January 3rd against a much-improved Newton squad that defeated Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella as part of a three-game winning streak before the break. Pella Christian then hosts the first of two Tulip City Showdowns this season with Pella on January 6th. The Eagles follow that up with three road games the following week at Knoxville, Dallas Center-Grimes, and Class 4A #6 ranked Indianola. With several challenging games greeting Pella Christian in 2023, head coach J.D. Boer says his team needs to be ready come Tuesday night.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Sales Close Sunday at Midnight
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 1st. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com.
kniakrls.com
2022 A Memorable Year for Pella Christian Sports
A year filled with incredible moments has wrapped up for Pella Christian High School. The year started with the Eagles boys basketball team dominating rival Des Moines Christian in the substate final to qualify for their 16th State Tournament appearance in 32 years. The spring at Pella Christian followed suit...
kniakrls.com
Pella Girls Aiming to Go from “Good” to “Great” Basketball Team in 2023
After mirroring their 2021-22 season start with a 6-2 win-loss record, the Pella girls basketball team wants better results after this winter break as the new year begins. Pella has several tougher matchups awaiting them in January, with not yet competing against #2 in 4A Dallas Center-Grimes or #7 in 4A Indianola in the conference circuit, and a slate of tough non-conference tilts looming with #8 in 3A Des Moines Christian and #13 in 5A Des Moines North.
kniakrls.com
Eagles Boys Basketball Searching for More Offensive Balance
While the Pella Christian boys basketball team’s defense is one of the best in the Little Hawkeye Conference this season, the offense currently sits in the bottom half of the league. Despite leading the conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, the Eagles are averaging just 57.3 points per...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Basketball Team Led by Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team has two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he is relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really set a...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Teams Ranked Opponents Left in Season
With the gauntlet of Little Hawkeye Conference play ahead in addition to extra non-conference games in 2023, the Indianola basketball teams will have a tough road ahead. The #7 in class 4A girls will play five ranked opponents as of now for the rest of the season, including defending class 4A state champion #2 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes twice more, and non-conference matchups against class 5A #2 Johnston and RV Waukee, as well as a late matchup with Clear Creek-Amana, ranked #8 in class 4A.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer Event Around 3 Weeks Away
It is around three weeks until Knoxville holds its Panthers vs. Cancer event on January 21st. The all-day event begins with alumni basketball games until around 3:30 then high school games for the rest of the evening. Knoxville Girls basketball Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is still not too late to get your alumni team together, but he says you should not wait too long.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk’s Top Sports Highlights of 2022
For Norwalk High School sports, it was a year full of outstanding team and individual accomplishments. Today, KNIA-KRLS Sports takes a look back at some of the top highlights of 2022. In February, the Warrior wrestling team sent five individuals to the 3A State Meet. Three earned medals, led by...
kniakrls.com
Raffle Sprint Car Winner Picks up Car in Knoxville
Todd Allen from the state of Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville Wednesday. Allen was the winner of the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car. He won the car in a raffle held December 16. Allen is a...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Highlights in 2022
The new Knoxville Middle School was the highlight of the 2022 school year in Knoxville. In . designing the school, Knoxville Business Manager Craig Mobley tells KNIA/KRLS News, education was the priority. Mobley added it’s a great facility for staff and it’s a great facility for learning. Knoxville...
kniakrls.com
Shirley Horn
Funeral services for Shirley Horn, age 83, will be held Wednesday, January 4th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville at 11:00 am with visitation an hour preceding the service. Another visitation will be held Tuesday evening, January 3rd from 6-8 pm at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville or the Iowa Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Four
Former Director of the Marching Dutch Guy Blair shares his Rose Parade memories and connects the previous generations of the band with the current group heading west this week. Tune into 92.1 KRLS December 29th through January 3rd for special updates from California. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Showcased at Disney; at Band Fest Today in Pasadena
Despite the rain, the Marching Dutch made the most of “”The Happiest Place On Earth” and made their way through Disneyland park for the first of three special performances as part of the Rose Parade experience. The band was able to enjoy the time before and after their march for the first of two days at the amusement park in Anaheim, after spending most of Thursday rehearsing and touring Warner Bros. Studios and Hollywood.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion Country Treasurer, as we talk about the Real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Airport Keeps Growing
After 22 years, Dan Van Donselaar has resigned from his position as Manager of the Knoxville Airport and is working with a local aviation company to purchase Knoxville Aviation. Van Donselaar has seen the airport expand during his reign as manager. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, when he started there...
kniakrls.com
Larry Morton
Funeral services for Larry Morton, 93, will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery followed by a luncheon for a time of fellowship and sharing at the funeral home. Family will receive friends on...
kniakrls.com
Iris Plummer
Visitation for Iris Plummer will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, January 3, at the Sully Community Church, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 4, also at the Sully Community Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0