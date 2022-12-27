Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Ring in the New Year with NewsChannel 12
The year is coming to an end and 2023 is fast approaching. There will be plenty of ways to celebrate here locally. Check this page often as we update area events. The Riverside Automotive Group New Year’s Eve Block Party returns to downtown New Bern on Saturday. This free...
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
wcti12.com
One dead after head-on collision in Pamlico County
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — A Wednesday afternoon two-car head-on collision in Pamlico County left one dead and another critically injured. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in an email. According to their report, the fatal collision occurred on NC 55 in Pamlico County, three hundred sixteen feet west of New Ditch Farm Road (SR 1200), 0.55 miles east of Grantsboro.
wcti12.com
Police arrest active-duty Marine after death of child
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police Department officers arrested the father of a child after the child was found dead Dec. 22, 2022. Police responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B, for a medical call. When they got to the apartment, Onslow EMS performed life-saving efforts on a 4-month-old...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspect in breaking and entering of church
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in the breaking and entering of Faith Fellowship Church on Paul's Path Road in Kinston. Law enforcement found an unlocked door in the back of the church and video footage showed the suspect opening...
wcti12.com
To the Rescue: Leia the spirited companion
NEW BERN, Craven County — Are you looking for a loyal, furry friend?. The Colonial Capital Humane Society has Leia available. Leia is 8 years old and has been at the shelter for six years. Martin Perez, with the shelter, said "She's definitely a really nice, loyal dog who...
wcti12.com
Greenville authorities investigating Contentnea Street homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Authorities in Greenville are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led to the discovery of a deceased resident. According to a release from the Greenville Police Department, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, Greenville Police responded to 300 Contentnea St. for a welfare check after family members were unable to get in contact with their sibling.
wcti12.com
Mother continuing search for missing son
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Tonight, a mother is asking for the community's help in locating her missing son, Khalil Jefferson, 22. The Air Force Veteran was last seen on Dec. 2 at Green Springs Park. Sonona Jefferson has been out looking for her son since the day she learned...
wcti12.com
Fatal crash being investigated by Greenville Police Department
A fatal crash early Thursday afternoon is being investigated by authorities in Greenville. According to a post on the Greenville Police Department's Facebook page, at approximately 1:09 p.m., Greenville Police responded to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Prior to the officer’s arrival on the scene, the driver of the sedan that was involved passed away due to her injuries. Identifying information is not available at this time due to the family not being notified.
wcti12.com
Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital
NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
wcti12.com
Two men arrested on heroin possession charges after search warrant served
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two men were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 after police searched a home at 52 Pompano Drive in New Bern. During the search, heroin and things involved with the selling and distribution of illegal drugs were found. Malcolm Leon Tripp Jr. 26, was charged...
Comments / 0