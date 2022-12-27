ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Smart Start: WNY winter storm, URMC burst pipe

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Weather forecast: Snow winding down, warmth to dominate moving forward

Tuesday we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, for all of Western New York, as lake effect snow finally comes to complete and final end. Through the morning a few flurries and the occasional beefier snow shower further west are possible bringing little if any accumulation. Through the afternoon snow winds down as winds slowly shift to the south signaling warmer days ahead. But not today, out highs still stick to the 20s. Overnight we’re quiet with temperatures staying in the 20s for most as southerly winds start to move our warmer regime of air into the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

