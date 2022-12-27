Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Another day of record heat for Southwest Florida
High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few spots of patchy fog will linger across Southwest Florida into the late morning thanks to our light wind and ample humidity. This high humidity will also make temperatures feel like the 90s during peak heating Tuesday afternoon. Boaters will experience light chop in our bays with 1- to 3-foot wave heights in the Gulf.
WINKNEWS.com
Near record heat and a few stray showers
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper-80s under partly cloudy skies. Areas of dense patchy fog will linger over Southwest Florida until the late morning. The afternoon humidity will make some spots experience “feels like” temperatures in the 90s. Boaters will experience pleasant conditions on the water. A light chop in our bays and one to two-foot Gulf wave heights are expected.
WINKNEWS.com
Ron DeSantis begins second term as Florida’s governor with confident speech
Governor Ron DeSantis starts off his second term as Florida’s leader with confidence. During his inauguration, he talked about what he’s accomplished for the state over the past four years and the importance of freedom, referring to Florida as the land of liberty and sanity. Governor DeSantis walked...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after shooting former employee protesting San Carlos Grocery store
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot at a former employee protesting the store where he once worked. Md Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan faces one count of aggravated battery in the Monday shooting. According to an arrest report, a former employee was standing...
Comments / 0