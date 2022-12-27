ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WINKNEWS.com

Another day of record heat for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few spots of patchy fog will linger across Southwest Florida into the late morning thanks to our light wind and ample humidity. This high humidity will also make temperatures feel like the 90s during peak heating Tuesday afternoon. Boaters will experience light chop in our bays with 1- to 3-foot wave heights in the Gulf.
WINKNEWS.com

Near record heat and a few stray showers

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper-80s under partly cloudy skies. Areas of dense patchy fog will linger over Southwest Florida until the late morning. The afternoon humidity will make some spots experience “feels like” temperatures in the 90s. Boaters will experience pleasant conditions on the water. A light chop in our bays and one to two-foot Gulf wave heights are expected.

