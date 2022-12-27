ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
date 2022-12-27

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and Others

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla rallied 4.4% in the premarket after posting its first rise in eight sessions Wednesday, softening the blow to its stock in what will still be the worst year ever for Tesla shares. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly...
European Stocks Log Worst Year Since 2018 as Rate Hikes, Ukraine War Rattle Markets

LONDON — European markets wrapped up their worst year since 2018 as Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and tightening monetary policy hammered risk assets around the world. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed the last trading day of 2022 down 1.3% — but it was lower by 12.76%...
Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%

Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 3.88%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose roughly 6 basis points and was last trading near 4.43%.
FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February

FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One

Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds, Fed Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday as investors weighed recession risks and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the new year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by 6 basis point at 3.826%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped below the flat line to 4.357%. Yields...
Southwest Airlines Says Holiday Meltdown Will ‘Certainly' Hit Fourth-Quarter Results

Southwest Airlines' holiday meltdown will "certainly" hit its fourth-quarter results, an executive said Thursday. Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the past week while other airlines stabilized after brutal winter storms. The airline said it expects a normal operation on Friday. Southwest Airlines' holiday meltdown will "certainly" hit its fourth-quarter...
Don't Overpay for Prescriptions—Even Well-Marketed Ones

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. How much would you pay to preserve the thing you find most attractive about yourself?. For me, that thing is my hair. In times when I felt otherwise unappealing, my hair was always there — thick, coifed and widow's peaked. So at the very first signs my hairline was receding in my mid-20s, I started taking a drug to stop it.
Here's Why the U.S. Electric Grid Isn't Running on 100% Renewable Energy Yet

The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
