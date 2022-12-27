‘Historic’ spending on Lehigh Valley midterms as 2 winners tabs exceeded $1M | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Read full article on original website
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ends his terms with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf,...
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
Lower Saucon deserved coal in its stocking for pre-Christmas landfill hearing | Turkeys & Trophies
To be fair, Lower Saucon Township Council is not the only government body with a penchant for making it as inconvenient as possible for members of the public to participate in critical public hearings. But its case certainly is one of the more egregious of 2022, at least locally. Township council thought it prudent to hold a hearing the Wednesday night before Christmas weekend on the controversial rezoning of more than 275 acres to allow for the eventual expansion of Bethlehem Landfill on Applebutter Road. Well over 100 people attended the nearly five-hour hearing that ended with council narrowly voting to approve the rezoning. Township officials stressed there’s no application yet for the expansion and the rezoning is part of a years-long process. If it’s part of a years-long process, then why was it necessary to cram in the vote four days before the biggest holiday of the year? And how could council not have the foresight to anticipate a large crowd and provide two reasonable (and inexpensive) accommodations for interested parties? First, find a larger venue to host the meeting so those in attendance can at least space out a bit instead of spending five hours bumping shoulders with dozens of strangers ahead of Christmas Eve with their immuno-compromised grandparents. Second, livestream the meeting online so those who have reason to be uncomfortable in a crowd can participate. The township did neither, and it’s fair to question whether this was an attempt to scuttle public comment on a township initiative that constituents largely oppose. Residents who spoke before council at the hearing were unanimously opposed to the rezoning. We will credit council for providing each resident who wished to speak two opportunities to do so at the hearing, but that act of good civics doesn’t absolve council of its lack of accommodations and poor timing on this one. Sometime in January at a larger site than council chambers with a functioning livestream setup would have been the way to go.
Still waiting on New Year’s Eve plans? 10 ways to ring in 2023 in the Lehigh Valley
It’s believed that the way one chooses to celebrate a new year is indicative of what can be expected from that year. If you choose to dance it in, you may find yourself dancing it through. If you surround yourself with friends and family, you’ll find them still close by for another 365. If you decide to nestle up at home, you may find the year cozied up all year long.
What does 2023 hold for Donald Trump, Josh Shapiro and Pa.’s Legislature? | Opinion
Albert Einstein once said, “I never think of the future. It comes soon enough.” Hard to argue the observation. But it’s too tempting not to think of 2023 and what it might bring, for example, to Donald Trump, Josh Shapiro and our legislature.
Democrats should focus on these bills once they take over Pa. House | Letter
When the Democrats assume control of the Pennsylvania House, they should immediately pass several bills, which the Republican Senate will probably ignore at their own risk, as is their want. However, the bills would benefit many in their constituency. In June 2022, Gov. Tom Wolf requested sending $2,000 to every...
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
Lehigh Valley weather: Fog could make for hazardous driving on last day of 2022 (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley region started the last day of 2022 under a dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service. It’s in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, warning of visibility of a quarter-mile or less. “Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility,” the advisory for Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and...
Something rotten is happening at Parkland School District. Time to change course. | Letter
When Pennsylvania Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Bucks/Lehigh, announced his resignation from the Parkland School Board, I had advocated and continue to believe that the process for selecting a replacement needs to be done in an open and transparent fashion. In reality, the process the board selected to take would all but...
More than 30 Lehigh Valley businesses we said goodbye to for good in 2022
Every year, businesses begin, and businesses end. And in 2022, the Lehigh Valley found itself saying goodbye to more than 30 that decided this year would end their run.
Tolls are going up on N.J. highways, bridges and tunnels in 2023. Here’s how much and where.
Arriving with the New Year are toll increases in 2023 on some of the state’s and regions largest toll highways, bridges and tunnels, coming on the heels of hikes in 2020 and 2021. If drivers are left groaning at the news, they have good reason to. The toll increases...
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
Under ‘veil of innocence,’ suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing, attorney says
A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of...
N.J.’s minimum wage is going up Sunday
New Jersey’s minimum wage workers are about to get another pay raise. They’ll start making $14.13 an hour on Sunday, up $1.13. It is the latest increase required under 2019 legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 for most employees.
PeepsFest sells out real tickets days after counterfeit ticket warning
Tickets to the Lehigh Valley’s sweetest New Year’s Eve celebration have sold out, ArtsQuest announced Thursday. The two-day PeepsFest is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31, at SteelStacks on Southside Bethlehem. Organizers said the event’s Peeps Chick Drop would be live-streamed both days via Facebook. The livestream would start at 5:25 p.m.
Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation
Greyson Parisien’s time on earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in “Frozen,” the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.
Flu cases show another weekly decline in Pa.; seasonal death toll rises to 36
Flu cases fell for the third consecutive week in Pennsylvania after getting off to an unusually early and strong start. The state health department reported about 19,000 confirmed cases during the week ending Saturday, down from about 26,000 a few weeks earlier. Since most people with the flu don’t get tested, the state count amounts to a barometer.
Will my Roth IRA heirs have to take annual distributions?
Q. Are non-spousal beneficiaries of a Roth IRA required to take annual distributions? (I’m the owner of the Roth IRA and live in New Jersey. The beneficiaries do not live in New Jersey. Help please!. — Unsure. A. We’re glad you’re asking. You’re looking out for your...
A new year with new possibilities for local gardening enthusiasts | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
Just when I got used to writing 2022 the calendar changes to 2023. And even before that happened, we began getting seed and nursery catalogs in the mail. But I’m not complaining. I like paging through them on long winter nights a lot more than I like looking at a computer screen. There’s something relaxing about envisioning all kinds of unusual plants growing in your garden even though it seldom happens. And, even when you grow some, they often don’t look like the catalog photos.
Pennsylvania All-State football: 10 locals honored across Class 3A, 2A, A
Ten local athletes were recognized as the first batch of All-State honors were released by the Pennsylvania football writers, and half of those standouts came from Northern Lehigh. The Bulldogs, who lost to eventual state champion Steelton-Highspire in the state quarterfinals, had five selections in Class A: Nick Frame, Austyn...
