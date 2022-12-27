ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Historic’ spending on Lehigh Valley midterms as 2 winners tabs exceeded $1M | Armchair Lehigh Valley

By Armchair Lehigh Valley
 4 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ends his terms with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lower Saucon deserved coal in its stocking for pre-Christmas landfill hearing | Turkeys & Trophies

To be fair, Lower Saucon Township Council is not the only government body with a penchant for making it as inconvenient as possible for members of the public to participate in critical public hearings. But its case certainly is one of the more egregious of 2022, at least locally. Township council thought it prudent to hold a hearing the Wednesday night before Christmas weekend on the controversial rezoning of more than 275 acres to allow for the eventual expansion of Bethlehem Landfill on Applebutter Road. Well over 100 people attended the nearly five-hour hearing that ended with council narrowly voting to approve the rezoning. Township officials stressed there’s no application yet for the expansion and the rezoning is part of a years-long process. If it’s part of a years-long process, then why was it necessary to cram in the vote four days before the biggest holiday of the year? And how could council not have the foresight to anticipate a large crowd and provide two reasonable (and inexpensive) accommodations for interested parties? First, find a larger venue to host the meeting so those in attendance can at least space out a bit instead of spending five hours bumping shoulders with dozens of strangers ahead of Christmas Eve with their immuno-compromised grandparents. Second, livestream the meeting online so those who have reason to be uncomfortable in a crowd can participate. The township did neither, and it’s fair to question whether this was an attempt to scuttle public comment on a township initiative that constituents largely oppose. Residents who spoke before council at the hearing were unanimously opposed to the rezoning. We will credit council for providing each resident who wished to speak two opportunities to do so at the hearing, but that act of good civics doesn’t absolve council of its lack of accommodations and poor timing on this one. Sometime in January at a larger site than council chambers with a functioning livestream setup would have been the way to go.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Still waiting on New Year’s Eve plans? 10 ways to ring in 2023 in the Lehigh Valley

It’s believed that the way one chooses to celebrate a new year is indicative of what can be expected from that year. If you choose to dance it in, you may find yourself dancing it through. If you surround yourself with friends and family, you’ll find them still close by for another 365. If you decide to nestle up at home, you may find the year cozied up all year long.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

PeepsFest sells out real tickets days after counterfeit ticket warning

Tickets to the Lehigh Valley’s sweetest New Year’s Eve celebration have sold out, ArtsQuest announced Thursday. The two-day PeepsFest is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31, at SteelStacks on Southside Bethlehem. Organizers said the event’s Peeps Chick Drop would be live-streamed both days via Facebook. The livestream would start at 5:25 p.m.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A new year with new possibilities for local gardening enthusiasts | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch

Just when I got used to writing 2022 the calendar changes to 2023. And even before that happened, we began getting seed and nursery catalogs in the mail. But I’m not complaining. I like paging through them on long winter nights a lot more than I like looking at a computer screen. There’s something relaxing about envisioning all kinds of unusual plants growing in your garden even though it seldom happens. And, even when you grow some, they often don’t look like the catalog photos.
