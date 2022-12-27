Read full article on original website
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Officials: Finding solution to trucks illegally parked on Mount Vernon street will be long-haul effort
Neighbors on South Fulton Avenue say giant trucks park in the area for days at a time, even though overnight parking is illegal there.
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo
Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse, was found dead after being trapped in her car.
Some Southwest customers left stranded on Long Island due to constant delays and cancellations
According to their website, those who have flights canceled can request a full refund or get a flight credit.
New York State Thruway, major highways, reopens after closure from storm
The highways reopening include the New York State Thruway, border crossings, I-290, I-990, and Routes 400 and 219 are now re-opened.
Snow go for NYC’s electric garbage trucks that can’t handle winter weather
The fully electric sanitation trucks cost $523,000 each but cannot plow snow. The Sanitation Department’s carbon neutral goals face the limits of electric-powered vehicles. [ more › ]
The Daily South
This 30-Hour Train Ride Between New York And New Orleans Connects Dozens Of Southern Cities
Hop aboard Amtrak’s Crescent Route for one of the best ways to travel the South. Amtrak's Crescent Route runs daily between New York City and New Orleans, servicing 32 stations across 1,377 miles of the southeastern United States including Washington, D.C., Charlottesville, Atlanta, and Birmingham. “You can tour Monticello...
Officials: House in Mohegan Lake left unsalvageable by fire
Fire officials say a call reporting a large house fire on Locust Avenue came in at 5 a.m.
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York
The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
Bridgeport area sees continued trend of scary events with gas station robbery
Bridgeport police say the Valero Station on Huntington Turnpike was robbed by two men around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say the men took $5,000 in cash from both registers.
News 12
Police: 1 killed in overnight Mt. Sinai car crash
Detectives in Suffolk are investigating a single-car crash in Mount Sinai that left one person dead. Authorities say Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a Mazda pickup westbound on Canal Street when his vehicle left the roadway. The incident occurred at Griffin Drive, where his vehicle was located just before 1:30...
'Eviction epidemic:' Bridgeport grandmother facing removal from only home she's ever known
Karyn Timmons is facing foreclosure and eviction from the residence for issues including failure to pay co-op fees.
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)
Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
UPS truck collides with another vehicle in Newburgh
Police say the driver was hit by another vehicle and both drivers were taken to the hospital.
Man riding a scooter struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamsburg
A man is dead after getting hit by a pickup truck in Williamsburg Wednesday morning.
Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park
Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.
Arctic blast leaves travelers stranded at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season is ending on a chaotic note for travelers left stranded at airports by a chain of storms across the nation. Mike Bouvier and his wife came to Connecticut from Oklahoma to experience a white Christmas. But now, instead of flying out of Bradley International Airport, he plans […]
First responders pay respect to fallen co-worker killed by alleged drunk driver
Services were held for Lisa Sillins at the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Rhinebeck.
