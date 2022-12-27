ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
Police: 1 killed in overnight Mt. Sinai car crash

Detectives in Suffolk are investigating a single-car crash in Mount Sinai that left one person dead. Authorities say Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a Mazda pickup westbound on Canal Street when his vehicle left the roadway. The incident occurred at Griffin Drive, where his vehicle was located just before 1:30...
Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)

Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
