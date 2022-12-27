Read full article on original website
Related
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
NBC Connecticut
This 1-Minute Wellness Hack Was the Biggest ‘Shark Tank' Investment of the Year—and Robert Herjavec Offered $2.4 Million for It
The largest investment on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022 didn't go to a robotics company or a vegan food empire. Instead, it went toward cold-water baths. On a May 2022 episode, Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million to Plunge, a Lincoln, California-based company that sells tubs designed for cold-water immersion. The baths cost nearly $5,000 and brought in $4.9 million in its first full year of sales after launching in 2020.
NBC Connecticut
Starbucks' Reward System is Changing Next Year. Here's What It Will Take to Get a Free Drink
Looking to score a free reward from Starbucks next year? It may cost you more. Starbucks announced changes to its reward system starting in February, changing the number of "stars" customers will need to earn free menu items, including bakery goods or a drink. As part of the program, customers...
NBC Connecticut
Singapore's Venture Capital Scene Looks Set for a ‘Pretty Decent' 2023, Investment Firm Says
Global venture dollars may have dropped in 2022, but Singapore's deep tech investor is optimistic about 2023. "2023 is probably going to be a pretty decent year for venture capital in Singapore," Hsien-Hui Tong, executive director of investments at SGInnovate, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Wednesday. Unlike global markets more...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Shaw Communications, Li Auto, Southwest and Others
Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto said it expected to deliver more than 20,000 of its electric vehicles this month, higher than the 14,087 the China-based EV maker delivered in December 2021. Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest said it planned to return to a regular flight schedule Friday and...
NBC Connecticut
Don't Overpay for Prescriptions—Even Well-Marketed Ones
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. How much would you pay to preserve the thing you find most attractive about yourself?. For me, that thing is my hair. In times when I felt otherwise unappealing, my hair was always there — thick, coifed and widow's peaked. So at the very first signs my hairline was receding in my mid-20s, I started taking a drug to stop it.
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker...
NBC Connecticut
Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One
Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
NBC Connecticut
The 4 Best Success Tips CEOs Shared This Year—From Tim Cook to Delta's Ed Bastian
Every year, there's no shortage of valuable nuggets of wisdom shared by inspiring and influential leaders. For all its ups and downs, 2022 was no different. Here are some of the best success tips that top CEOs shared this year. Tim Cook, Apple CEO. For someone tasked with doling out...
NBC Connecticut
This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023
It's hard for Lauren Simmons to answer the question: "What do you do for a living?" Between clinching speaking engagements, brand partnerships, TV appearances, a book deal and executive producing a movie about her life on Wall Street, Simmons's expertise spans far and wide. And thanks to that business prowess,...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks wrap up a bad year. Southwest prepares to pay for its meltdown. A new Covid pill shows promise. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. That's that. The last trading day of 2022 is upon us. Will we go out...
Comments / 0