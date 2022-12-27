ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Fire department advises to celebrate New Years Eve safely

The San Antonio Fire Department is reminding you to celebrate your New Year's Eve safely. Fireworks are illegal inside city limits. If you get caught popping them, you could face a $2,000 fine. If you see reckless use of fireworks risking injury or fire, you can report it at 210-207-7273.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters battled house fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a house fire on the South Side. The incident happened at the 2600 block of De Sague at around 9 a.m. Friday. As many as 17 units responded. Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. This is an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man gunned down after fleeing carjacking suspect

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a shootout on Interstate 37 Saturday morning, according to authorities. The San Antonio Police Department says the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a Walmart near Rigsby and Loop 410 on San Antonio's Southeast Side. According to authorities, a man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing

SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber

SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Street racer loses control, smashes into oncoming traffic

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple people were injured when an illegal street racer lost control of their vehicle. It happened along Highway 90 on the Far West Side at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Two cars were racing down Highway 90 West when one of them lost control and rolled onto the median, and on to the other side of the highway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Safety tips to keep in mind when using fireworks on New Years

SAN ANTONIO - Fireworks are a major part of ringing in the new year. To keep things safe, remember that fireworks need to be handled with care and caution. According to Bexar County Fire Marshall, it's important to use fireworks in areas where there is little to no vegetation. And stay away from homes.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle

KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
KYLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy