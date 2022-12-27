Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Fire department advises to celebrate New Years Eve safely
The San Antonio Fire Department is reminding you to celebrate your New Year's Eve safely. Fireworks are illegal inside city limits. If you get caught popping them, you could face a $2,000 fine. If you see reckless use of fireworks risking injury or fire, you can report it at 210-207-7273.
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battled house fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a house fire on the South Side. The incident happened at the 2600 block of De Sague at around 9 a.m. Friday. As many as 17 units responded. Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. This is an...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 4 times, in critical condition following altercation outside San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO – A fight broke out overnight outside a West Side bar, leading to one man being shot multiple times, police say. Officers were called around 2:14 a.m. to the 8300 block of Marbach Rd. for a shooting in progress at the Grasshopper club. According to police, two...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate after discovering an unresponsive man in the middle of a road
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after they found a man in the middle of the road on the Southwest side. Police were dispatched to the 17800 block of Luckey Road at around 11:25 p.m. after receiving calls that there was a man in the middle of the road.
foxsanantonio.com
Man in serious condition after being stabbed during fight on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight late Friday night on the city's Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police say the victim and the 37-year-old suspect got into an argument that turned physical. The suspect...
foxsanantonio.com
Man gunned down after fleeing carjacking suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a shootout on Interstate 37 Saturday morning, according to authorities. The San Antonio Police Department says the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a Walmart near Rigsby and Loop 410 on San Antonio's Southeast Side. According to authorities, a man...
foxsanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating how missing Kerrville man ended up dead in the Guadalupe River
KERRVILLE, Texas – A dead body found in Nimitz Lake along the Guadalupe River Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Michael Tally. Tally, a resident of Kerrville, was first spotted at about 2:40 p.m. by a DPS helicopter near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. Fire department divers recovered the body.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman with gunshot wound to her forehead smashes head-on into security guard
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was discovered to have a gunshot wound to her forehead after a head-on collision. Police were called out at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of East Commerce Street and Honey Boulevard on the East Side. They arrived to find a head-on collision. A...
foxsanantonio.com
BCSO needs your help looking for second driver in street racing crash that injured child
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding the second driver involved in a street racing crash on the far west side of Highway 90 Wednesday night. 33-year-old John Hammer Felan is in custody, charged with several counts of street racing that include injury...
foxsanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
foxsanantonio.com
Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber
SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before head-on crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police claim Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in four hours just before he was involved in a head-on crash. The warrant for Perry’s arrest says police watched a video from the Evil Olive Lounge, which showed Perry downing those drinks. Afterward, the warrant states Perry...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
foxsanantonio.com
Ahead of holiday weekend experts walk through best way to get someone home safely
SAN ANTONIO — Keeping drunk drivers off the roads is a top priority for many. The main question now is how to convince your loved ones to listen when you warn them. Driving while drunk is a decision that haunts Jon Capraro. “It's like a dehumanizing experience. You end...
foxsanantonio.com
Street racer loses control, smashes into oncoming traffic
SAN ANTONIO - Multiple people were injured when an illegal street racer lost control of their vehicle. It happened along Highway 90 on the Far West Side at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Two cars were racing down Highway 90 West when one of them lost control and rolled onto the median, and on to the other side of the highway.
foxsanantonio.com
Safety tips to keep in mind when using fireworks on New Years
SAN ANTONIO - Fireworks are a major part of ringing in the new year. To keep things safe, remember that fireworks need to be handled with care and caution. According to Bexar County Fire Marshall, it's important to use fireworks in areas where there is little to no vegetation. And stay away from homes.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after she was struck by truck, driver will not face charges
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after police say she stepped out on the roadway and was struck by a truck on the Northside of town. Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson at around 9:40 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found a...
foxsanantonio.com
Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle
KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
Comments / 0