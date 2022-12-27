The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO