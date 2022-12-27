Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man seriously injured during police chase through Dallas County
A Benton County man suffers serious injuries during a police chase about 30 miles south of his hometown in neighboring Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon Hensley, 38, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Preston early Saturday morning when he crashed his truck. The patrol says Hensley’s pickup truck traveled off the side of the road, where it struck a fence and overturned.
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash
MILLER Co., Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Miller County on Wednesday night. According to the crash report, 20-year-old George Cook was standing in the westbound lane of Route 54 near East View Dr. Troopers say the driver of a Chevy Truck tried to avoid a The post Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
KRMS Radio
Wreck On HWY 17 Injures One Person
Another single vehicle wreck in the Lake Area leaves an occupant of the vehicle with injuries. The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 58 year old Jeanie Delong of Holts Summit was heading south on Missouri 17 near Saline Road when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the roadway.
Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop
Police used pepper spray to subdue a man who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The post Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Passenger died in 2-vehicle crash in Camden County, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County on Monday. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, Mo. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54 traveled off the side of the roadway and skidded...
Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Local police prepare for NYE and provide tips for annually-high car thefts
Millions of people are preparing to celebrate the new year in bars and at parties across the country, but local officials warn city residents to keep their cars in mind when making plans. The National Insurance Crime Bureau ranks New Year's Day car thefts in their top three over the...
KYTV
Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
krcgtv.com
Third car pulled out of Missouri River in four days during lowest noted level
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri River has reached its lowest level in history, and securing water has become a growing concern for customers of companies like Ameren and American water. The river is now -2.75 feet in Jefferson City, and local authorities say those numbers are expected to drop...
KRMS Radio
City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group
The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
KRMS Radio
Mid-Afternoon Blaze Destroys Mobile Home in Sunrise Beach
A mobile home in the 700 block of Purvis Road in Sunrise Beach is destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says personnel from Gravois and Sunrise Beach responded to the first-alarm structure fire and, upon arrival, discovered the home was fully involved and that the fire had spread to several outbuildings and a tractor.
lakeexpo.com
Condos & Homes Flooded By Busted Pipes, After Mass Power Outage At Lake Of The Ozarks [VIDEO + PHOTOS]
As temperatures plummeted at Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, suddenly the lights went off for thousands of homes and businesses in Osage Beach. But more significantly: the heat went off. Temperatures dove into the negatives on Thursday night and wouldn't rise above freezing...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
lakeexpo.com
14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks
LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
KRMS Radio
Camden County To Receive First Missouri Opioid Settlement Check Thursday
As we’ve reported, Missouri has received the first payments from the National Opioid Settlement that the state’s Attorney General’s Office finalized earlier this year. And today (Thursday) Camden County officials will be presented with the county’s first check. The state has received a total 35 million...
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
