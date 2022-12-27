Read full article on original website
Scoop: Retail software maker Optoro swaps CEOs
Tobin Moore is stepping down as CEO of Optoro, a maker of retail returns software that's raised over $250 million in venture capital funding, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Moore, who co-founded the Washington, D.C.-based company 15 years ago, will give way to Amena Ali, a veteran SaaS executive who most recently led Airside, an identity management platform.
