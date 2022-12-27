ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, NC

Flood closes NC Library

By Kaci Jones
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StXxh_0jvREoXO00

HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cabarrus County officials are assessing the damage and trying to salvage property after a flood at the Harrisburg branch library.

Officials say a pipe burst was spreading water through the building damaging the ceiling, floor, electronics, furniture, and books Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyEkz_0jvREoXO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5J7v_0jvREoXO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqmE2_0jvREoXO00

A Cabarrus County deputy was on patrol in the area when he noticed the flooding at the library.

At one point, water flowed out of the front doors onto the street, creating ice sheets. The deputy immediately reported the flood.

County officials say they rushed to the library to figure out the cause of the damage and how to salvage and save materials.

Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service

All libraries were closed for the Christmas holiday until Wednesday, Dec. 28, but now the Harrisburg location will stay closed until notice.

There are four other branches in Cabarrus County.

Officials have not released the dollar amount of the damage, but they did say they expect a lengthy cleanup.

All libraries will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year Holiday.

Patrons can still access drop boxes to return books at the Harrisburg location.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in NC, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another was injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash on West Boulevard in west Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.  Police said officers were alerted just after 8:30 a.m. to a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle associated […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy