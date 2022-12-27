Read full article on original website
Indianola Basketball Playing Six Games in Twelve Days to Begin Year
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams will have their work cut out for them to begin 2023, not only playing a tough schedule against a mix of conference and non-conference games, but play those games in a short amount of time. The Indians begin a six-game set played in just twelve days beginning with Grinnell on January 3rd, followed by at DC-G, home vs Johnston, then hosting Pella and Pella Christian, then finishing by hosting Waukee on Saturday, January 14th. Head coach Jeff Ebling tells KNIA Sports the team will have to dig deep and rely on their conditioning from over the winter break to get them through it. All six games will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA.
2022 A Memorable Year for Pella Christian Sports
A year filled with incredible moments has wrapped up for Pella Christian High School. The year started with the Eagles boys basketball team dominating rival Des Moines Christian in the substate final to qualify for their 16th State Tournament appearance in 32 years. The spring at Pella Christian followed suit...
Confident Melcher-Dallas Boys Looking Ahead To Schedule
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad will come out of the break next week taking on Murray on Tuesday. The Saints won their last two games before the break and stand at 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Bluegrass Conference. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports his team has an opportunity to be a player in the BGC race if they can play well.
Tough Stretch of Games Awaits the Eagles Boys Basketball Team
Following a two week break from competition, the Pella Christian boys basketball team will resume the 2022-2023 season with a tough slate of games on the schedule. The Eagles return to the court on January 3rd against a much-improved Newton squad that defeated Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella as part of a three-game winning streak before the break. Pella Christian then hosts the first of two Tulip City Showdowns this season with Pella on January 6th. The Eagles follow that up with three road games the following week at Knoxville, Dallas Center-Grimes, and Class 4A #6 ranked Indianola. With several challenging games greeting Pella Christian in 2023, head coach J.D. Boer says his team needs to be ready come Tuesday night.
Indianola Basketball Teams Ranked Opponents Left in Season
With the gauntlet of Little Hawkeye Conference play ahead in addition to extra non-conference games in 2023, the Indianola basketball teams will have a tough road ahead. The #7 in class 4A girls will play five ranked opponents as of now for the rest of the season, including defending class 4A state champion #2 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes twice more, and non-conference matchups against class 5A #2 Johnston and RV Waukee, as well as a late matchup with Clear Creek-Amana, ranked #8 in class 4A.
Norwalk bowlers seek consistent rise in scores
Five meets into the season, the Norwalk bowling teams have combined to win half of their duals, and have high hopes for even more success in January and February. Two of the highlights so far have come from sophomores Julia Palen and Andrew Winfrey. Palen has a 200 game to her credit while Winfrey’s 278 rolled December 3 is the highest single-game score in school history.
Norwalk’s Top Sports Highlights of 2022
For Norwalk High School sports, it was a year full of outstanding team and individual accomplishments. Today, KNIA-KRLS Sports takes a look back at some of the top highlights of 2022. In February, the Warrior wrestling team sent five individuals to the 3A State Meet. Three earned medals, led by...
Eagles Boys Basketball Searching for More Offensive Balance
While the Pella Christian boys basketball team’s defense is one of the best in the Little Hawkeye Conference this season, the offense currently sits in the bottom half of the league. Despite leading the conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, the Eagles are averaging just 57.3 points per...
Another Special Calendar Year Closes for Pella Dutch
The engine that is Pella High School athletics kept on churning in the year 2022, with many more special moments to look back on as the new year approaches. State success is often the measuring stick for the Dutch, and champions were crowned while wearing green and white, including:. The...
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Sales Close Sunday at Midnight
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 1st. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com.
Raffle Sprint Car Winner Picks up Car in Knoxville
Todd Allen from the state of Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville Wednesday. Allen was the winner of the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car. He won the car in a raffle held December 16. Allen is a...
Knoxville School Highlights in 2022
The new Knoxville Middle School was the highlight of the 2022 school year in Knoxville. In . designing the school, Knoxville Business Manager Craig Mobley tells KNIA/KRLS News, education was the priority. Mobley added it’s a great facility for staff and it’s a great facility for learning. Knoxville...
Shirley Horn
Funeral services for Shirley Horn, age 83, will be held Wednesday, January 4th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville at 11:00 am with visitation an hour preceding the service. Another visitation will be held Tuesday evening, January 3rd from 6-8 pm at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville or the Iowa Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Four
Former Director of the Marching Dutch Guy Blair shares his Rose Parade memories and connects the previous generations of the band with the current group heading west this week. Tune into 92.1 KRLS December 29th through January 3rd for special updates from California. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Marching Dutch Showcased at Disney; at Band Fest Today in Pasadena
Despite the rain, the Marching Dutch made the most of “”The Happiest Place On Earth” and made their way through Disneyland park for the first of three special performances as part of the Rose Parade experience. The band was able to enjoy the time before and after their march for the first of two days at the amusement park in Anaheim, after spending most of Thursday rehearsing and touring Warner Bros. Studios and Hollywood.
Rose Parade Update #2 – Rehearsal Thursday
The Pella Marching Dutch are getting their final steps of practice in ahead of big performances this weekend. More updates coming from California on 92.1 KRLS!
Larry Morton
Funeral services for Larry Morton, 93, will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery followed by a luncheon for a time of fellowship and sharing at the funeral home. Family will receive friends on...
Pella Rec Center Project Work to Intensify Early in 2023
A project that aims to add state-of-the-art amenities and to begin transforming the east side of Pella will begin in the coming year. Mayor Don DeWaard says planning is underway for what to add to a new Rec Center, to be built at the current campus of the Pella Sports Park. The total planned investment for the project could top $50 million, which would include expanding University Street from 240th to 250th place and other potential additions to the area.
Iris Plummer
Visitation for Iris Plummer will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, January 3, at the Sully Community Church, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 4, also at the Sully Community Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
