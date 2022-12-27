Read full article on original website
Confident Melcher-Dallas Boys Looking Ahead To Schedule
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad will come out of the break next week taking on Murray on Tuesday. The Saints won their last two games before the break and stand at 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Bluegrass Conference. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports his team has an opportunity to be a player in the BGC race if they can play well.
Tough Stretch of Games Awaits the Eagles Boys Basketball Team
Following a two week break from competition, the Pella Christian boys basketball team will resume the 2022-2023 season with a tough slate of games on the schedule. The Eagles return to the court on January 3rd against a much-improved Newton squad that defeated Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella as part of a three-game winning streak before the break. Pella Christian then hosts the first of two Tulip City Showdowns this season with Pella on January 6th. The Eagles follow that up with three road games the following week at Knoxville, Dallas Center-Grimes, and Class 4A #6 ranked Indianola. With several challenging games greeting Pella Christian in 2023, head coach J.D. Boer says his team needs to be ready come Tuesday night.
2022 A Memorable Year for Pella Christian Sports
A year filled with incredible moments has wrapped up for Pella Christian High School. The year started with the Eagles boys basketball team dominating rival Des Moines Christian in the substate final to qualify for their 16th State Tournament appearance in 32 years. The spring at Pella Christian followed suit...
Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Looking At A Busy January
The Twin Cedars Girls basketball Squad stands at 6-3 this season as the Sabers look to the second half of the season. The Sabers will have several games in January as the bulk of the schedule comes around. Head Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she is looking forward to getting more games in and getting that experience for her team. Some of the bigger games on the slate are against Bluegrass Conference leader Diagonal on January 10th Southeast Warren two nights later, the Bluegrass Conference Tournament that starts January 21st, and the annual rivalry game with Melcher-Dallas, which was postponed from earlier in the season. That game along with the Sabers Coaches vs. Cancer night will be Tuesday January 31st.
Pella Girls Aiming to Go from “Good” to “Great” Basketball Team in 2023
After mirroring their 2021-22 season start with a 6-2 win-loss record, the Pella girls basketball team wants better results after this winter break as the new year begins. Pella has several tougher matchups awaiting them in January, with not yet competing against #2 in 4A Dallas Center-Grimes or #7 in 4A Indianola in the conference circuit, and a slate of tough non-conference tilts looming with #8 in 3A Des Moines Christian and #13 in 5A Des Moines North.
Eagles Boys Basketball Searching for More Offensive Balance
While the Pella Christian boys basketball team’s defense is one of the best in the Little Hawkeye Conference this season, the offense currently sits in the bottom half of the league. Despite leading the conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, the Eagles are averaging just 57.3 points per...
Indianola Basketball Teams Ranked Opponents Left in Season
With the gauntlet of Little Hawkeye Conference play ahead in addition to extra non-conference games in 2023, the Indianola basketball teams will have a tough road ahead. The #7 in class 4A girls will play five ranked opponents as of now for the rest of the season, including defending class 4A state champion #2 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes twice more, and non-conference matchups against class 5A #2 Johnston and RV Waukee, as well as a late matchup with Clear Creek-Amana, ranked #8 in class 4A.
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Sales Close Sunday at Midnight
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 1st. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com.
Phyllis Harvey
Funeral services are pending at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville for Phyllis Harvey, 87, of Knoxville, who passed away at The Cottages in Pella on December 31. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville, Iowa is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Raffle Sprint Car Winner Picks up Car in Knoxville
Todd Allen from the state of Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville Wednesday. Allen was the winner of the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car. He won the car in a raffle held December 16. Allen is a...
Shirley Horn
Funeral services for Shirley Horn, age 83, will be held Wednesday, January 4th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville at 11:00 am with visitation an hour preceding the service. Another visitation will be held Tuesday evening, January 3rd from 6-8 pm at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville or the Iowa Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Four
Former Director of the Marching Dutch Guy Blair shares his Rose Parade memories and connects the previous generations of the band with the current group heading west this week. Tune into 92.1 KRLS December 29th through January 3rd for special updates from California. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Knoxville School Highlights in 2022
The new Knoxville Middle School was the highlight of the 2022 school year in Knoxville. In . designing the school, Knoxville Business Manager Craig Mobley tells KNIA/KRLS News, education was the priority. Mobley added it’s a great facility for staff and it’s a great facility for learning. Knoxville...
Pella Rec Center Project Work to Intensify Early in 2023
A project that aims to add state-of-the-art amenities and to begin transforming the east side of Pella will begin in the coming year. Mayor Don DeWaard says planning is underway for what to add to a new Rec Center, to be built at the current campus of the Pella Sports Park. The total planned investment for the project could top $50 million, which would include expanding University Street from 240th to 250th place and other potential additions to the area.
Warren County Emergency Management Advises Signing Up for Alert System
The alert system for severe weather, natural disasters, boil orders, and more has been updated for Warren County residents, using the Alert Iowa system. Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass tells KNIA News if you were signed up for the old system, you may have to sign up again as the transition wasn’t as smooth as they would have hoped, but the new system will update you on severe weather in different areas of the county, and a lot of other information you may want to know or need to know.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Emergency Management
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass about the year of 2022. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Knoxville Public Library Early January Events
The Knoxville Public Library has two early January events on their schedule to help young ones stay busy prior to school starting up in Knoxville again January 5. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 is an event called Lego Fun from 10:30 a.m. until noon for children between the ages of 3-12. It is all about having fun with Lego creations.
Iris Plummer
Visitation for Iris Plummer will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, January 3, at the Sully Community Church, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 4, also at the Sully Community Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion Country Treasurer, as we talk about the Real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
