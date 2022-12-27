The Twin Cedars Girls basketball Squad stands at 6-3 this season as the Sabers look to the second half of the season. The Sabers will have several games in January as the bulk of the schedule comes around. Head Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she is looking forward to getting more games in and getting that experience for her team. Some of the bigger games on the slate are against Bluegrass Conference leader Diagonal on January 10th Southeast Warren two nights later, the Bluegrass Conference Tournament that starts January 21st, and the annual rivalry game with Melcher-Dallas, which was postponed from earlier in the season. That game along with the Sabers Coaches vs. Cancer night will be Tuesday January 31st.

CEDAR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO