marinelink.com

2023 Outlook: The Offshore Service Vessel Market

The market for offshore support vessels has been through a rather rough few years since offshore exploration and production activity took a nose-dive in 2015 following the oil price crash the year before. The newbuild order boom that came with the ever-greener pastures imagined in the industry ensured that not...
marinelink.com

What's in a Foot? December 31, 2022 Marks End of U.S. Survey Foot

NOAA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (or NIST) are starting the new year off on the “right” foot. On New Year’s Eve, the two federal agency partners will officially retire the use of one of two measuring feet, to reduce surveying errors that can cost money.
marinelink.com

Japan Insurers to Continue Offering War Coverage for LNG Shippers in Russian Water

Japanese insurers are expected to continue providing marine war insurance which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters after Jan. 1, the Nikkei daily said on Thursday. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last...
Sourcing Journal

China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift

The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
modernfarmer.com

Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022

Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
brytfmonline.com

Fuel will become more expensive at the beginning of next week

AFuel prices will rise in 2023. Forecasts indicate that a An increase of 5.5 cents in the case of gasoline and about one cent in the case of dieselaccording to the SIC Notes. Thursday, Environment and Climate Action Minister Duarte CorderoHe ruled out a sudden cut in the exemption from paying the carbon tax, stating that the government was “working towards a gradual, gradual solution”.
nextbigfuture.com

Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety

There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
yankodesign.com

This modern electric cargo bike will make food delivery guys happy chappies

Fridays bring a sense of joy for the upcoming weekend, and perhaps the odd home party which calls for local snacks or fast food from the popular restaurant. You pick up the phone to order food like there’s no tomorrow and wait for the home delivery to arrive. When...
ValueWalk

Oil Price Soars Amid Russia Export Ban

Brent crude hovers at $83 a barrel as supply concerns weigh. Retail sales show 27th December more popular than Boxing Day. The ban of exports for nations adhering to Russian price caps adds fuel to the anxieties around supply. This comes at the same time as China plans to reopen, which means oil demand is set to surge. While supply and demand dynamics continue to compete in this way, the oil price will remain elevated.
Gizmodo

Renewable Fuel Giant May Be Misleading Public About Its Eco-Credentials

One of the world’s biggest renewable energy players may be misleading the public about its product. Earlier this month, Mongabay published a damning report on Enviva, the world’s biggest producer of wood chips used for biomass energy, based on allegations from an anonymous former employee, who claimed that the company is producing its chips in a much less environmentally friendly way than its PR materials claim.
nationaltoday.com

The Best Fuel Injector Cleaner for 2022

You’ve probably heard of fuel injector cleaners before, but you may not know how important they are. If your car’s fuel injectors aren’t working properly, it can cause a whole host of problems — from slow acceleration or hard starting to poor fuel economy and even engine damage.
CNET

Save Money This Winter by Insulating Your Water Pipes

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Now that winter's here, hot water feels like even more of a necessity. But if the prospect of a hot shower has you thinking about the cost, there's a simple do-it-yourself project that can save you some money in the long run and, possibly, make your shower a little warmer.
ValueWalk

Coal Remains The Winner

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that unemployment claims rose to 225,000 in the latest week from a revised 216,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims increased to 1.710 million in the latest week from a revised 1.669 million in the previous week. Interestingly, continuing unemployment claims have been steadily rising since October.
