Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
2023 Outlook: The Offshore Service Vessel Market
The market for offshore support vessels has been through a rather rough few years since offshore exploration and production activity took a nose-dive in 2015 following the oil price crash the year before. The newbuild order boom that came with the ever-greener pastures imagined in the industry ensured that not...
marinelink.com
What's in a Foot? December 31, 2022 Marks End of U.S. Survey Foot
NOAA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (or NIST) are starting the new year off on the “right” foot. On New Year’s Eve, the two federal agency partners will officially retire the use of one of two measuring feet, to reduce surveying errors that can cost money.
marinelink.com
Japan Insurers to Continue Offering War Coverage for LNG Shippers in Russian Water
Japanese insurers are expected to continue providing marine war insurance which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters after Jan. 1, the Nikkei daily said on Thursday. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last...
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Solar panel owners slam energy companies for reducing feed-in tariff credits
Sydney pensioner Judith, who lives alone, spent $6,000 installing solar panels on her property, only to be charged 150 per cent more compared to the same time a year earlier.
generalaviationnews.com
What are the advantages to a high compression conversion of my aircraft’s engine?
Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: I’m not even considering doing a conversion, but I am curious to know: What is the advantage to doing a high compression conversion to a Lycoming O-320 (from 150 hp to 160 hp)?. I suppose the obvious answer is...
modernfarmer.com
Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
brytfmonline.com
Fuel will become more expensive at the beginning of next week
AFuel prices will rise in 2023. Forecasts indicate that a An increase of 5.5 cents in the case of gasoline and about one cent in the case of dieselaccording to the SIC Notes. Thursday, Environment and Climate Action Minister Duarte CorderoHe ruled out a sudden cut in the exemption from paying the carbon tax, stating that the government was “working towards a gradual, gradual solution”.
BP’s Big Investment Could Be the Boost Hydrogen Needs as a Fuel of the Future
ToyotaHydrogen is currently a small player in the automotive landscape, but many big players think that's going to change.
nextbigfuture.com
Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety
There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
yankodesign.com
This modern electric cargo bike will make food delivery guys happy chappies
Fridays bring a sense of joy for the upcoming weekend, and perhaps the odd home party which calls for local snacks or fast food from the popular restaurant. You pick up the phone to order food like there’s no tomorrow and wait for the home delivery to arrive. When...
ValueWalk
Oil Price Soars Amid Russia Export Ban
Brent crude hovers at $83 a barrel as supply concerns weigh. Retail sales show 27th December more popular than Boxing Day. The ban of exports for nations adhering to Russian price caps adds fuel to the anxieties around supply. This comes at the same time as China plans to reopen, which means oil demand is set to surge. While supply and demand dynamics continue to compete in this way, the oil price will remain elevated.
U.S. Birthrate Is Now Lower Than China's. Population Collapse Is Coming
The United States has seen a significant drop in its birthrate in recent years. According to data from the CDC, the birth rate in the U.S. fell by 20% from 2007 to 2022, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman.
Gizmodo
Renewable Fuel Giant May Be Misleading Public About Its Eco-Credentials
One of the world’s biggest renewable energy players may be misleading the public about its product. Earlier this month, Mongabay published a damning report on Enviva, the world’s biggest producer of wood chips used for biomass energy, based on allegations from an anonymous former employee, who claimed that the company is producing its chips in a much less environmentally friendly way than its PR materials claim.
JP Morgan: Used Car Prices Have Peaked; Get Ready for Deals in 2023
J.P. Morgan says used car prices should drop in 2023. How much can you expect to save in the new year? The post JP Morgan: Used Car Prices Have Peaked; Get Ready for Deals in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Fuel Injector Cleaner for 2022
You’ve probably heard of fuel injector cleaners before, but you may not know how important they are. If your car’s fuel injectors aren’t working properly, it can cause a whole host of problems — from slow acceleration or hard starting to poor fuel economy and even engine damage.
CNET
Save Money This Winter by Insulating Your Water Pipes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Now that winter's here, hot water feels like even more of a necessity. But if the prospect of a hot shower has you thinking about the cost, there's a simple do-it-yourself project that can save you some money in the long run and, possibly, make your shower a little warmer.
Russian services activity shrinks for third month running in Dec -PMI
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Activity in Russia's services industry shrank for the third month running in December, a survey showed on Friday, as companies faced weak consumer demand at home, severe inflationary pressure and declining customer numbers.
ValueWalk
Coal Remains The Winner
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that unemployment claims rose to 225,000 in the latest week from a revised 216,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims increased to 1.710 million in the latest week from a revised 1.669 million in the previous week. Interestingly, continuing unemployment claims have been steadily rising since October.
Comments / 0