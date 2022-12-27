ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Local sports on PBS to start your New Year

BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills PBS will air a day of local sports on New Year’s Day. The day will kick off at noon with the KSHSAA 8-Player State Football Championship (DI and DII). Next, will be The Jackie Stiles Story at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 2022 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West for the seventh straight year and are tied with Buffalo for the best record in the conference. Then there's the Denver Broncos who are their opponent Sunday. They mortgaged their future to acquire struggling Russell Wilson from Seattle and just fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season. It will be up to 67-year-old Jerry Rosburg to guide the Broncos through the next couple of weeks as the interim coach. Kansas City has beaten the Broncos 14 straight times. A 15th win would tie the third longest streak by any team against any opponent in NFL history.
Barton Co. providing $6,000 to sixth-grade All Star program

What began as a pilot program at Riley Elementary School in Great Bend continues to grow. Juvenile Services' All Stars Prevention Program is now in all Barton County elementary schools except one. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the program received a total of $6,035 from the county to continue its work. Lincoln Elementary Family Advocate Jose Arias explained the program to commissioners.
PVCH announces Diabetes Solutions class schedule for 2023

Those who want to discover new ways to better manage their diabetes are encouraged to sign up for Diabetes Solutions classes at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH), organizers said. “These classes are for the person with diabetes, as well as their primary-care provider,” said Deanna Carr, charge nurse and diabetes...
Russell Co. to revitalize downtown buildings with HEAL grants

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.
Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff

ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/28)

BOOKED: Hailey Lewis on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,451.50 cash only. BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Hoisington Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, Obstructed Tag, Interference with Law Enforcement Officer, and No Insurance, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR. RELEASED:...
Barton Commission approves $3 million in 2022 budget amendments

As the New Year approaches, the Barton County Commission had some cleaning up to do in its final meeting of 2022 Wednesday morning. Prior to the regular meeting, the governing body held a budget amendment hearing to welcome any comments from the public. With no comments, the commission approved amendments totaling $3,050,000 to affect five funds. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner explained why the amendments were necessary.
50+ pounds of marijuana seized in Pawnee County

On Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11:13 p.m., a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction. During the course of the traffic stop, Pawnee County K-9 Noa was deployed and indicated to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.
