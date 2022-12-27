Read full article on original website
Apple's Market Cap Falls Under $2 Trillion as Sell-Off Continues
Apple shares fell more than 3% during intraday trading Tuesday, giving it a market value under $2 trillion for the first time since May. Apple first hit that valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted sales of products for remote work and school. It briefly hit a $3 trillion valuation in January 2022.
Treasury Yields Fall as Uncertainty About 2023 Outlook Lingers
Treasury yields wavered on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for the new year lingered and investor attention turned to fresh economic data releases due this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down by 4.1 basis points to 3.79%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose slightly to 4.405%.
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Focus on Data, Fed
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as global markets focus on economic data from the region, and the latest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on inflation and interest rates. On Wednesday, minutes from the Fed's last meeting in...
Ron Insana: History Suggests the Market Rebounds in 2023. What Could Go Wrong? Plenty
"What could possibly go wrong?" should be Wall Street's thesis for 2023. While it's extremely rare for stock prices to fall for two successive years, there's also nothing that suggests it can't happen, as it did from 2000-2002, 1973-1974, from 1929-1932 and then again from 1939-1941. My colleague, Bob Pisani,...
Five Chinese Startups That Survived a Tough Year of Covid Lockdowns
BEIJING — In a year of Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions, some Chinese startups that survived found growth online and overseas. China's economy likely grew by just 3% in 2022, economists estimate. Lockdowns stifled business and kept investors from vetting deals. The path to an IPO in the United States — an important route to reaping investment returns — essentially froze.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
The Boldest Bitcoin Calls for 2023 Are Out — and a 1,400% Rally Or a 70% Plunge May Be on the Cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
Hong Kong Shares Jump 2% as Investors Digest Private Survey Data on China Services
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.42% in early trade as investors digested an improved reading in China's Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index...
Russian rouble up vs dollar, euro in light trade
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble showed positive dynamics against the dollar and the euro amid a rebound in oil prices in thin holiday trading on Thursday. At 0711 GMT the rouble gained 1.3% against the dollar to trade at 71.06 on the Moscow Exchange.
Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes
Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year
Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
Samsung Expected to Post Lowest Quarterly Profit in Years Due to Memory Chip ‘Market Carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
Companies Can ‘Hire' a Virtual Person for About $14k a Year in China
Tech company Baidu said the number of virtual people projects it's worked on for clients has doubled since 2021, with a wide price range of as little as $2,800 to a whopping $14,300 per year. Beijing city announced in August a plan to build up the municipal virtual people industry...
Where to Keep Your Cash Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates: It's ‘a Little Tricky,' Says Expert
Picking the right place for short-term savings can be "tricky" amid high inflation and rising interest rates. While there have been signs of slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates to continue. Experts cover what to expect from savings, certificates of deposit and Series I bonds. Investors have...
Job Openings Hold Strong Despite Rate Hikes; Manufacturing in Contraction
Demand for employment remained high in November as companies looked for workers to fill positions despite worries of a looming recession, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for the month showed available positions at 10.46 million, down just fractionally from October's total and above...
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Jan. 8
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday, allowing tens of thousands of people to travel between both sides each day under a quarantine-free arrangement, the city’s leader said Thursday. The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the...
Stellantis Beefs Up Commitment to Electric Flying Vehicle Company Archer Aviation
Stellantis is ramping up its commitment to Archer, an electric flying vehicle company, by providing manufacturing support and up to $150 million in investments over the next few years. Archer projects its flying cars will be available for commercial use by 2025. The eVTOL market has been valued as a...
Home Price Increases Weakened Sharply in November, Posting the Smallest Annual Gain in 2 Years
Higher mortgage rates and consumer worries are hitting home prices. Prices are now 2.5% below the spring 2022 peak and are expected to continue to move lower this year. Mortgage rates are back on the rise again after a brief reprieve in November and early December. Home prices are falling...
Southwest Airlines' Schedule Stabilizes After Holiday Meltdown But Costs Are Still Piling Up
Southwest executives have vowed to reimburse travelers for expenses tied to the mass cancellations. Bank of America estimates the debacle will cost Southwest between $600 million and $700 million. Southwest executives also said they would work to improve their internal technology. Southwest Airlines stabilized its schedule over the weekend after...
German exports unexpectedly fall in November
BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
