Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
Related
kniakrls.com
Confident Melcher-Dallas Boys Looking Ahead To Schedule
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad will come out of the break next week taking on Murray on Tuesday. The Saints won their last two games before the break and stand at 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Bluegrass Conference. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports his team has an opportunity to be a player in the BGC race if they can play well.
kniakrls.com
2022 A Memorable Year for Pella Christian Sports
A year filled with incredible moments has wrapped up for Pella Christian High School. The year started with the Eagles boys basketball team dominating rival Des Moines Christian in the substate final to qualify for their 16th State Tournament appearance in 32 years. The spring at Pella Christian followed suit...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Basketball Team Led by Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team has two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he is relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really set a...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk bowlers seek consistent rise in scores
Five meets into the season, the Norwalk bowling teams have combined to win half of their duals, and have high hopes for even more success in January and February. Two of the highlights so far have come from sophomores Julia Palen and Andrew Winfrey. Palen has a 200 game to her credit while Winfrey’s 278 rolled December 3 is the highest single-game score in school history.
kniakrls.com
Tough Stretch of Games Awaits the Eagles Boys Basketball Team
Following a two week break from competition, the Pella Christian boys basketball team will resume the 2022-2023 season with a tough slate of games on the schedule. The Eagles return to the court on January 3rd against a much-improved Newton squad that defeated Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella as part of a three-game winning streak before the break. Pella Christian then hosts the first of two Tulip City Showdowns this season with Pella on January 6th. The Eagles follow that up with three road games the following week at Knoxville, Dallas Center-Grimes, and Class 4A #6 ranked Indianola. With several challenging games greeting Pella Christian in 2023, head coach J.D. Boer says his team needs to be ready come Tuesday night.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Looking At Second Half Of The Season
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad has put together a nice start to the season. The Panthers have compiled a 6-1 dual record and have finished either 1st or 2nd in all of their Saturday meets with the 1st place coming at the Nodaway Valley Invitational in early December. The Panthers still have two wrestlers who are unbeaten heading into the second half of the season. Luke Spaur is 15-0 on the season and Chaz Graves has yet to lose a match in ten tries. Other wrestlers who have started strong are Daniel Gorskikh at 17-1 Andon Trout at 10-1 Tristan Sinnard at 14-4 and Tre DeRaad at 13-7. Knoxville will resume the season on January 5th in a South Central Conference quad with Albia, Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Teams Ranked Opponents Left in Season
With the gauntlet of Little Hawkeye Conference play ahead in addition to extra non-conference games in 2023, the Indianola basketball teams will have a tough road ahead. The #7 in class 4A girls will play five ranked opponents as of now for the rest of the season, including defending class 4A state champion #2 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes twice more, and non-conference matchups against class 5A #2 Johnston and RV Waukee, as well as a late matchup with Clear Creek-Amana, ranked #8 in class 4A.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk’s Top Sports Highlights of 2022
For Norwalk High School sports, it was a year full of outstanding team and individual accomplishments. Today, KNIA-KRLS Sports takes a look back at some of the top highlights of 2022. In February, the Warrior wrestling team sent five individuals to the 3A State Meet. Three earned medals, led by...
kniakrls.com
Eagles Boys Basketball Searching for More Offensive Balance
While the Pella Christian boys basketball team’s defense is one of the best in the Little Hawkeye Conference this season, the offense currently sits in the bottom half of the league. Despite leading the conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, the Eagles are averaging just 57.3 points per...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer Event Around 3 Weeks Away
It is around three weeks until Knoxville holds its Panthers vs. Cancer event on January 21st. The all-day event begins with alumni basketball games until around 3:30 then high school games for the rest of the evening. Knoxville Girls basketball Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is still not too late to get your alumni team together, but he says you should not wait too long.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Sales Close Sunday at Midnight
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 1st. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com.
kniakrls.com
Raffle Sprint Car Winner Picks up Car in Knoxville
Todd Allen from the state of Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville Wednesday. Allen was the winner of the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car. He won the car in a raffle held December 16. Allen is a...
kniakrls.com
Phyllis Harvey
Funeral services are pending at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville for Phyllis Harvey, 87, of Knoxville, who passed away at The Cottages in Pella on December 31. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville, Iowa is assisting the family with the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Many Changes to Pella PD in 2022
Through a combination of retirement, attrition, and growth of the Pella Police Department, plenty of new faces arrived on the force in 2022. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy says with the addition of a K-9 unit and staff leaving for a variety of reasons — including retirement, there have been a lot of changes to the personnel in their hallways.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Five
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Color Guard Rachael Wurr discusses the ongoing trip in California. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Highlights in 2022
The new Knoxville Middle School was the highlight of the 2022 school year in Knoxville. In . designing the school, Knoxville Business Manager Craig Mobley tells KNIA/KRLS News, education was the priority. Mobley added it’s a great facility for staff and it’s a great facility for learning. Knoxville...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion Country Treasurer, as we talk about the Real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Comments / 0