The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Travel chaos ensues while death toll rises from historic blizzard

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Historic snowfall in Buffalo area causes flooding threat as eastern US sees major thaw
Snow is quickly melting across much of the eastern half of the country and leading to a threat of flooding, especially in the Buffalo area.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you. A massive warm-up will be coming across New York to kick off the new year and will be well above normal temperatures for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service in...
Where is the snow? Look to the northern Plains, Rockies and West for winter weather alerts
A storm system tracking through California and the Sierra Nevada New Year's weekend will become the first winter storm of 2023 for parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest, where it could produce several inches of snow and significant ice accretion.
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
‘Mountains of snow’: Buffalo residents say they expect to be clearing snow for days
After being stuck inside for days, people in Buffalo are starting to venture out into the feet of snow left by the holiday weekend blizzard to replenish supplies.
Watch: Aerial video shows icy effects of seiche from Buffalo blizzard
As Buffalo works to recover from a blizzard that rocked western New York with hurricane-force winds and feet of snow, impacts from a little-known phenomenon known as seiche continue to be spotted along Lake Erie’s waterfront.
wbfo.org
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
'I had to climb out windows': Frustration mounts as Buffalo residents struggle to recover from deadly blizzard
It’s been nearly a week since a deadly and powerful blizzard crippled the Buffalo, New York, area, and a state of emergency remains in effect across Erie County.
Another atmospheric river slams California with flooding and mudslides to start new year
What was a wet end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river drenches California through the early days of the new year bringing a renewed threat of flooding rain and heavy mountain snow.
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
These factors combined to make the deadly holiday blizzard in New York a catastrophe
FOX Weather winter storm specialist Tom Niziol said components of the winter storm came together at the right time for a historic storm.
'Extra winter's worth of precipitation' needed to bust California drought, scientist says
Some western residents are breathing a sigh of relief after recent atmospheric river storms have drenched the drought-parched region, and more are on the way. However, scientists caution that it is too early to celebrate.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Buffalo blizzard kills more than 30
Start your day with the latest weather news – Buffalo blizzard kills more than 30, flooding reported in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights.
Lakefront neighborhood transforms into surreal frozen wonderland after blizzard's onslaught
A row of homes that usually have a picturesque front-row seat to the beauty of Lake Erie transformed into a frozen plateau after withstanding hours of a relentless onslaught by the bomb cyclone-fed blizzard last weekend.
'A gut punch': Buffalo residents recall stories of survival as blizzard recovery reaches new milestone
Dump trucks continue to carry small mountains of snow through Buffalo nearly a week after a blizzard crippled the western New York area, dropping more than 4 feet of snow in some places and claiming the lives of at least 39 people.
