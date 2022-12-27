Read full article on original website
Dorothy “Jeanne” McDaniel
December 27, 2022. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Private burial will follow at Abilene Cemetery, KS. Jeanne was born in Abilene, KS on December 4, 1933, to the late Iva (Chase) and Robert Morris. She was a receptionist at the Augusta Daily Gazette for many years. Jeanne volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Harry Hynes, the Department of Aging, and the Augusta Historical Theater as well as being a member of the Augusta Friends of the Library. She loved playing cards and was a member of a few Bridge clubs. On April 5, 1953 she married John “Jay” Benner McDaniel in Abilene, KS. He preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Ronnie “Kyle” Price, Jr. She is survived by: son, Robert McDaniel and wife Karla of Valley Center, KS; daughters, Carla Reida of Dallas, TX, and Lisa Williams of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Abby, Rachel, Melissa, Doug, Michael, and Kari; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010, Meals on Wheels 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market Wichita, KS 67202.
Dale Grove Schroeder
Dale Grove Schroeder was born on May 5, 1932 in Emporia, Ks; the son of. Samuel William and Dorothy (Mackey) Schroeder. He grew up in Madison where he graduated high school. Dale faithfully served his country in the United States Army. On September 30, 1951, he married Helen Hill in Emporia, Ks. Dale was an operator for Skelly/Texaco Refinery for 30+ years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play fast pitch softball and pool. His greatest joy in life was his family which includes his wife, Helen of El Dorado; daughter, Jodi (John) Schroeder-Anderson of Peaster, Tx; son, Kurt (Susan) Schroeder of El Dorado; grandchildren, Andy (Chelsea) Schroeder, Lindsay (Marc) Rylander, Mark (Jenna) Anderson and Michelle (John) Osbourn; step grandchildren, Sarah (Brad) Weaver, Dakota (Nicole) Sawyer and Christian Sawyer; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Gale (Renell) Schroeder; and sister, Vickie Stanfield. Dale passed away on December 23, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents. On Dale’s wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to VFW-El Dorado. Please sign his online guestbook at www. carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Chamber University
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Chamber University Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m. in the Chamber Conference Room located at 201 E Central Ave in El Dorado. This workshop is open to the public and the cost is $10 for...
First ever All-Butler County Volleyball team
It’s better late than never. I made a point to cover more volleyball this season than in year’s past. While the “views” or “analytics” aren’t there for it, the kids and the schools deserve coverage on it. Our previous company told us to save our time and not but this new company with CherryRoad has been in support of this and it’s been a blast.
