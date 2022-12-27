Dale Grove Schroeder was born on May 5, 1932 in Emporia, Ks; the son of. Samuel William and Dorothy (Mackey) Schroeder. He grew up in Madison where he graduated high school. Dale faithfully served his country in the United States Army. On September 30, 1951, he married Helen Hill in Emporia, Ks. Dale was an operator for Skelly/Texaco Refinery for 30+ years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play fast pitch softball and pool. His greatest joy in life was his family which includes his wife, Helen of El Dorado; daughter, Jodi (John) Schroeder-Anderson of Peaster, Tx; son, Kurt (Susan) Schroeder of El Dorado; grandchildren, Andy (Chelsea) Schroeder, Lindsay (Marc) Rylander, Mark (Jenna) Anderson and Michelle (John) Osbourn; step grandchildren, Sarah (Brad) Weaver, Dakota (Nicole) Sawyer and Christian Sawyer; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Gale (Renell) Schroeder; and sister, Vickie Stanfield. Dale passed away on December 23, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents. On Dale’s wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to VFW-El Dorado. Please sign his online guestbook at www. carlsonkirbymorris.com.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO