KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Dorothy “Jeanne” McDaniel
December 27, 2022. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Private burial will follow at Abilene Cemetery, KS. Jeanne was born in Abilene, KS on December 4, 1933, to the late Iva (Chase) and Robert Morris. She was a receptionist at the Augusta Daily Gazette for many years. Jeanne volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Harry Hynes, the Department of Aging, and the Augusta Historical Theater as well as being a member of the Augusta Friends of the Library. She loved playing cards and was a member of a few Bridge clubs. On April 5, 1953 she married John “Jay” Benner McDaniel in Abilene, KS. He preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Ronnie “Kyle” Price, Jr. She is survived by: son, Robert McDaniel and wife Karla of Valley Center, KS; daughters, Carla Reida of Dallas, TX, and Lisa Williams of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Abby, Rachel, Melissa, Doug, Michael, and Kari; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010, Meals on Wheels 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market Wichita, KS 67202.
KAKE TV
Wichita non-profit cafe opening delayed after kitchen equipment was stolen over Christmas weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Perry Warden has spent most of his working life as a special education teacher in South Central Kansas. “I got along really well with kids that had severe problems, not just small learning disabilities, but severe mental health and emotional disturbances.”. Warden left teaching in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KWCH.com
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular burger stand in Wichita faces frustration after being targeted by thieves just days after Christmas. Early Wednesday morning, thieves stole the air conditioner from Sport Burger, at 134 N. Hillside. Surveillance footage shows two suspects in a pickup truck. Wednesday’s theft isn’t the first...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Dale Grove Schroeder
Dale Grove Schroeder was born on May 5, 1932 in Emporia, Ks; the son of. Samuel William and Dorothy (Mackey) Schroeder. He grew up in Madison where he graduated high school. Dale faithfully served his country in the United States Army. On September 30, 1951, he married Helen Hill in Emporia, Ks. Dale was an operator for Skelly/Texaco Refinery for 30+ years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play fast pitch softball and pool. His greatest joy in life was his family which includes his wife, Helen of El Dorado; daughter, Jodi (John) Schroeder-Anderson of Peaster, Tx; son, Kurt (Susan) Schroeder of El Dorado; grandchildren, Andy (Chelsea) Schroeder, Lindsay (Marc) Rylander, Mark (Jenna) Anderson and Michelle (John) Osbourn; step grandchildren, Sarah (Brad) Weaver, Dakota (Nicole) Sawyer and Christian Sawyer; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Gale (Renell) Schroeder; and sister, Vickie Stanfield. Dale passed away on December 23, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents. On Dale’s wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to VFW-El Dorado. Please sign his online guestbook at www. carlsonkirbymorris.com.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Fonda La Chona – An instant winner in my book
From the creators of Taqueria La Chona (who also happens to be one of my fav restaurants) comes their sister restaurant, which has taken over a former Jimmy’s Egg space at 1210 W. Pawnee. It’s the much anticipated Fonda La Chona, who recently opened in early December. ===========
Emporia gazette.com
Hunt for animal control officer ends
She grew up on a farm. Now she'll be on animal watch in the city limits. Chaney Besack was named Emporia's new Animal Control Officer Tuesday. She fills a position that had been vacant for a long time. A statement from the Emporia Police Department said Besack is a student...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
KAKE TV
Early morning fire damages west Wichita home
No one was hurt in an overnight house fire in west Wichita Friday morning. The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 300 block of N. Elder just after 12:30 Friday morning. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire in the basement and quickly put it out.
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
KAKE TV
Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off
(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Missing Wichita girl found safe
The Wichita Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Thursday Crash on US 50 in Western Reno County
RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presents
WICHITA, Kans. - Officers with the Wichita Police Department saved three young children from a smoke-filled home on Wednesday after their mother allegedly left them alone to get Christmas presents.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent
Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
Journal Tribune
Newkirk native Rance Howard's influence: From Kay County to 'Star Wars' and 'Jurassic World'
Editor’s Note: This is the first installment in The Journal-Tribune’s series “Famous and Forgotten: The Untold Stories of Entertainers from Northern Oklahoma.” The series highlights entertainers of the past who had connections to the region. Try to imagine an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” without...
