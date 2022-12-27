Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Chamber University
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Chamber University Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m. in the Chamber Conference Room located at 201 E Central Ave in El Dorado. This workshop is open to the public and the cost is $10 for...
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Dorothy “Jeanne” McDaniel
December 27, 2022. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Private burial will follow at Abilene Cemetery, KS. Jeanne was born in Abilene, KS on December 4, 1933, to the late Iva (Chase) and Robert Morris. She was a receptionist at the Augusta Daily Gazette for many years. Jeanne volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Harry Hynes, the Department of Aging, and the Augusta Historical Theater as well as being a member of the Augusta Friends of the Library. She loved playing cards and was a member of a few Bridge clubs. On April 5, 1953 she married John “Jay” Benner McDaniel in Abilene, KS. He preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Ronnie “Kyle” Price, Jr. She is survived by: son, Robert McDaniel and wife Karla of Valley Center, KS; daughters, Carla Reida of Dallas, TX, and Lisa Williams of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Abby, Rachel, Melissa, Doug, Michael, and Kari; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010, Meals on Wheels 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market Wichita, KS 67202.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Dale Grove Schroeder
Dale Grove Schroeder was born on May 5, 1932 in Emporia, Ks; the son of. Samuel William and Dorothy (Mackey) Schroeder. He grew up in Madison where he graduated high school. Dale faithfully served his country in the United States Army. On September 30, 1951, he married Helen Hill in Emporia, Ks. Dale was an operator for Skelly/Texaco Refinery for 30+ years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play fast pitch softball and pool. His greatest joy in life was his family which includes his wife, Helen of El Dorado; daughter, Jodi (John) Schroeder-Anderson of Peaster, Tx; son, Kurt (Susan) Schroeder of El Dorado; grandchildren, Andy (Chelsea) Schroeder, Lindsay (Marc) Rylander, Mark (Jenna) Anderson and Michelle (John) Osbourn; step grandchildren, Sarah (Brad) Weaver, Dakota (Nicole) Sawyer and Christian Sawyer; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Gale (Renell) Schroeder; and sister, Vickie Stanfield. Dale passed away on December 23, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents. On Dale’s wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to VFW-El Dorado. Please sign his online guestbook at www. carlsonkirbymorris.com.
wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KAKE TV
Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off
(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
kmuw.org
Fairmount Congregational ends its more than 100 year history as a community, worship space
As development in and around Wichita continues to grow, new projects clash with historic buildings and neighborhoods. Fairmount Congregational Church, which stood as a beacon in the Fairmount neighborhood for decades, is closing its doors as a church and long-standing cornerstone of the community — and will reopen as an event venue.
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
wichitabyeb.com
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
First ever All-Butler County Volleyball team
It’s better late than never. I made a point to cover more volleyball this season than in year’s past. While the “views” or “analytics” aren’t there for it, the kids and the schools deserve coverage on it. Our previous company told us to save our time and not but this new company with CherryRoad has been in support of this and it’s been a blast.
Missing man with brain injury has been found safe
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asked for the public's help finding a missing man Friday evening.
wichitabyeb.com
Derby’s own Mexi-Kan Kitchen to close in January
The city of Derby is set to lose a restaurant in late January when Mexi-Kan Kitchen closes for good. The restaurant at 1906 N. Rock Road in Derby originally started as a food truck five and a half years ago. In the 2020, they moved up to the ranks and...
Burning leaves left unattended cause house fire in southeast Wichita
Crews with the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) are on the scene of a house fire in southeast Wichita on Thursday.
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk resident in fair condition following accident
NEWKIRK— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an Injury collision occurred at 8:17 a.m. Monday on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately two miles south of Newkirk. Troopers report that 70-year-old Newkirk resident Diana M. Pankratz was driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 77 when she lost...
