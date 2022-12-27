Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blame Game Became the Story at the Sugar Bowl: All Things CW
As the 2022 Crimson Tide gets ready to play its final game, Alabama is trying to focus on Kansas State and not on unfulfilled expectations.
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit […]
