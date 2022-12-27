ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

MLive

These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Portrait of a Graduate MVP: Heather Hugg

Under Superintendent Mike Kapolka’s leadership, the Chelsea School District began awarding Portrait of a Graduate (POG) MVP awards this year as one way district staff can commend each other and highlight the ongoing efforts to incorporate POG competencies into the work with students. Currently, anonymous nominations are made by district staff.
CHELSEA, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program

New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
JACKSON, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Dec. 30- Jan.1)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor will be filled with activities this weekend as people prepare to ring in the new year. Below are five different events to end off 2022. Tune in and watch the University of Michigan Wolverines play against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

7-story apartment building proposed off Ann Arbor’s Broadway Street

ANN ARBOR, MI — Chicago-based Morningside Group has announced plans for the third and final phase of a large-scale housing development in Ann Arbor’s Lower Town area. The Beekman on Broadway development off Broadway Street has been gradually taking shape in recent years, with a seven-story apartment building complete and a second apartment building next to it underway with ground-floor retail.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI

