Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center    The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
Nurses Announce Strike At Mount Sinai Morningside In Harlem, Other Hospitals

NYSNA nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside in Harlem. Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center delivered 10-day notices to striking today. NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements.
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now

New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
New York City removes 441,038 names from voter rolls

New York City removed 441,083 names from its voter rolls and will enter into a settlement with the conservative legal group Judicial Watch. The organization filed a federal lawsuit in July under the National Voter Registration Act which said the city had removed only 22 names over the last six years, a number the group described as “ludicrously small.”
NYC tenants, landlords and Housing Court don’t need another layer of bureaucracy

Do state lawmakers intentionally make life worse for landlords and tenants — or are they simply unaware of the damage they cause them? Those are the only possible explanations for screwed-up legislation they passed this year, known as S4594B. The bill gives tenants in the city, as well as in the rest of the state, a way to use Housing Court to force landlords to make required fixes. But it’s sure to wind up hurting tenants, landlords and even the court, too — because Gotham already has a process for tenants to use the court against derelict landlords. Adding a layer...
NY opens first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in Manhattan

NEW YORK - New York is turning a new leaf. The Empire State to finally began its first legal recreational cannabis sales on Thursday. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary, which is operated by the nonprofit Housing Works and is located on Broadway and 8th Street in the East Village, paves the way for a string of openings expected in the coming months in New York. The state legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021.
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island

Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
NYPD faces wave of retirements

The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and it's not only officers. Year-to-date, the department has lost more than 500 detectives. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

