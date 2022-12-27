ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Township, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Extra Innings with Guardians’ chairman, CEO Dolan Jan. 11

The Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Extra Innings with Cleveland Guardians chairman and CEO Paul Dolan from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023, at Pinstripes at 111 Park Ave., Suite 104 in Orange. Radio personality Larry Morrow will be the host. The event was postponed from October 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Extraordinary lives: 18 notable New York Jews who died in 2022

(New York Jewish Week) — Recalling the lives of what obituary writer Marilyn Johnson has called the “important dead” is one of the honors and pleasures of reading — and writing — daily journalism. Jewish tradition teaches that every life is of infinite value, but many people make their marks in ways that inspire readers to pause and ponder on the sheer variety of human endeavor.
NEW YORK STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

NY Governor Hochul vetoes bill meant to keep hasidim out of town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase

Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE

