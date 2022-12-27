Read full article on original website
First ever All-Butler County Volleyball team
It’s better late than never. I made a point to cover more volleyball this season than in year’s past. While the “views” or “analytics” aren’t there for it, the kids and the schools deserve coverage on it. Our previous company told us to save our time and not but this new company with CherryRoad has been in support of this and it’s been a blast.
Dale Grove Schroeder
Dale Grove Schroeder was born on May 5, 1932 in Emporia, Ks; the son of. Samuel William and Dorothy (Mackey) Schroeder. He grew up in Madison where he graduated high school. Dale faithfully served his country in the United States Army. On September 30, 1951, he married Helen Hill in Emporia, Ks. Dale was an operator for Skelly/Texaco Refinery for 30+ years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play fast pitch softball and pool. His greatest joy in life was his family which includes his wife, Helen of El Dorado; daughter, Jodi (John) Schroeder-Anderson of Peaster, Tx; son, Kurt (Susan) Schroeder of El Dorado; grandchildren, Andy (Chelsea) Schroeder, Lindsay (Marc) Rylander, Mark (Jenna) Anderson and Michelle (John) Osbourn; step grandchildren, Sarah (Brad) Weaver, Dakota (Nicole) Sawyer and Christian Sawyer; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Gale (Renell) Schroeder; and sister, Vickie Stanfield. Dale passed away on December 23, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents. On Dale’s wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to VFW-El Dorado. Please sign his online guestbook at www. carlsonkirbymorris.com.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
Dorothy “Jeanne” McDaniel
December 27, 2022. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Private burial will follow at Abilene Cemetery, KS. Jeanne was born in Abilene, KS on December 4, 1933, to the late Iva (Chase) and Robert Morris. She was a receptionist at the Augusta Daily Gazette for many years. Jeanne volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Harry Hynes, the Department of Aging, and the Augusta Historical Theater as well as being a member of the Augusta Friends of the Library. She loved playing cards and was a member of a few Bridge clubs. On April 5, 1953 she married John “Jay” Benner McDaniel in Abilene, KS. He preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Ronnie “Kyle” Price, Jr. She is survived by: son, Robert McDaniel and wife Karla of Valley Center, KS; daughters, Carla Reida of Dallas, TX, and Lisa Williams of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Abby, Rachel, Melissa, Doug, Michael, and Kari; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010, Meals on Wheels 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market Wichita, KS 67202.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Chamber University
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Chamber University Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m. in the Chamber Conference Room located at 201 E Central Ave in El Dorado. This workshop is open to the public and the cost is $10 for...
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
Wichita State vs. East Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: East Carolina 9-5; Wichita State 7-6 The Wichita State Shockers are 6-0 against the East Carolina Pirates since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Shockers and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off
(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
Salina-based Be Wealth expands to McPherson
MCPHERSON - Be Wealth, a Salina-based financial advisory firm, has expanded to McPherson through the acquisition of Marc Seller’s financial advising practice. Continuing with the firm, Seller will serve as a financial advisor for the firm representing Be Wealth in McPherson and the surrounding area. Based in McPherson, Seller...
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Fairmount Congregational ends its more than 100 year history as a community, worship space
As development in and around Wichita continues to grow, new projects clash with historic buildings and neighborhoods. Fairmount Congregational Church, which stood as a beacon in the Fairmount neighborhood for decades, is closing its doors as a church and long-standing cornerstone of the community — and will reopen as an event venue.
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
Alva resident in stable condition following accident
DEER CREEK — An Alva resident was admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell today following a non-injury accident that occurred at 8:24 a.m. on Oklahoma 11 west of County Road 1040, west of Deer Creek in Grant County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Gladys L. Williams, 56,...
Former Eureka veterinarian takes Newland's seat in House Dist. 13
Dr. Duane Droge, of Eureka, will replace Rep. Joe Newland for the District 13 Kansas House of Representative seat. According to a release from the Lyon County GOP Central Committee, Republican Central Committeemen and women from five counties gathered at the 4-H Building in Yates Center Tuesday evening, convening a replacement convention for Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who has resigned his District 13 House of Representatives seat. The district includes Wilson, Woodson, Greenwood, Lyon and Chase counties.
