accesswdun.com
63rd Lanierland boys: GHS rolls to 24th Lanierland title
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — They say elephants never forget. The Gainesville boys played the 2022 Lanierland finals against rival North Hall like they definitely remembered a gut-wrenching loss to East Hall in the 2021 championship game. The Red Elephants stormed out to a quick lead, never trailed, and cruised to...
accesswdun.com
63rd Lanierland girls: Defense propels Lady Red Elephants to Lanierland title
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The plan for Gainesville was to limit Kristina Peach and the North Hall 3-point bombers from getting unleashed in the 63rd Lanierland Tournament final. The Lady Red Elephants used a tenacious pressure defense and a decided height advantage to near-perfection in knocking off the defending championships 59-50 on Friday at the Cottrell Center at Chestatee High School.
accesswdun.com
63rd Lanierland boys: North Hall rolls into 1st finals since 2012; Red Elephants into 7th straight
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the first time in a decade, North Hall will get a chance to play for a Lanierland Tournament trophy. The Trojans routed West Hall 73-53 on Thursday in the semifinals, using a 39-5 run to open the game, and never looked back. The last...
accesswdun.com
Lanierland: North Hall, Gainesville sweep to the finals
The finals are set, and it's full of red and green. The Gainesville girls knocked off Chestatee in overtime, 67-62, to advance to the championship game against North Hall, who dropped Cherokee Bluff, 65-56, at Flowery Branch on Thursday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Chestatee High School.
Georgia Football Players Use NIL Money for Good
Ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, several Georgia football players used NIL deals to make the holiday season a little brighter for deserving children. Offensive lineman Micah Morris began the trend when he used his NIL money to take families from...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
sportstalkatl.com
Todd Monken jokes about potential head coaching opportunities
There’s no secret that Todd Monken has been a massive difference maker in Athens. He was recently named a candidate for the Purdue coaching job before the position was filled by Ryan Walters. When asked about opportunities, Monk put it in a way only Monk can:. Monken has lifted...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
sportstalkatl.com
Can Georgia Bulldogs do something never before done in CFP era?
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to defend their National Title on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kirby Smart‘s team rectified their 2021 SEC Championship loss to Alabama by beating Nick Saban’s team in the National Championship, capturing the school’s first title since the late, great Vince Dooley brought one to Athens in the early 80s.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
mymix1041.com
Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day
On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
accesswdun.com
School officials reflect on 2022 school year and prepare for 2023
Students from Gainesville City and Hall County schools may not be ready for their winter break to end, but educators from both schools are excited to welcome students for the next calendar year. For both school districts, 2022 was a year that brought many changes. From finishing up major SPLOST...
Venerable meat-and-3 Doug’s Place changes hands, but tradition stays on the menu
EMERSON – Word got around, as word always does in a small town with big news....
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck results in serious injuries to 3
A Rabun County man faces a half-dozen charges after a wreck late Thursday that left him and two others suffering suspected serious injuries. James Matthew Foster, 25, of Tiger was driving a 2011 Kia Soul north on Burton Dam Road and lost control in a curve, striking a group of mailboxes and a power pole on the east shoulder of the road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
fox5atlanta.com
Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination
COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
accesswdun.com
UNG receives grant to participate in highway safety program
The University of North Georgia recently received a $21,124 grant to participate in a program that addresses young adult driver crashes, injuries and fatalities. The Georgia Young Adult Program from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety partners with colleges and universities throughout Georgia to reduce motor vehicle incidents. The grant is UNG's largest yet from the organization.
accesswdun.com
GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023
2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
