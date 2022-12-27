Read full article on original website
Secret Samaritan Spreads Holiday Cheer
Helen Johnson was the recent recipient of a $500 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. Johnson has found herself in tough times and has leaned on her friends for help. Her friend Lonnie, in particular, took her in when she didn’t have anywhere else to go and she strives everyday to pay it back and help her in return.
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Annika is the 13-year-old daughter of Shandy and Lee Magnuson of Castle Dale. School Leadership: Cheer Captain, Honor Society President. Hobbies/Interests: Cheer, dance, piano, hanging out with buddies. Future Plans: Complete high school while doing either cheer or drill. After that she wants to be a missionary. Other: Do good...
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
Missing Sevier County woman found
Officials in Sevier County are searching for a missing woman last seen Tuesday night. Kennedie Mykell Neathery, 26, has been missing since leaving her sister's home.
