Binance Dominates Bitcoin And Crypto Market Like Mt. Gox Once Did: Research
Since the collapse of FTX, once the second-largest exchange by trading volume, the crypto landscape has fundamentally changed, and it should come as no surprise to many that Binance has emerged as the big winner from the situation. Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at Arcane Research has published a detailed analysis of this.
Bitcoin Ends 2022 With 55% Of Supply In Loss, But Is It Enough For Bottom?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin is about to end 2022 with a peak supply in loss of 55%. Here’s how this value compares with previous bottoms. Around 55% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Has Been Underwater Recently. As per CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard release, this metric reached a value of 60% during...
Top 5 Crypto To Keep An Eye On In 2023
The crypto market has had an eventful 2022. With the numerous collapses and bankruptcies that were witnessed this year alone, it comes as no surprise that the market is marking the end on a low note. However, as another year is ushered in, there are numerous cryptocurrencies in the space that offer opportunities in the coming year. Here is a list of assets that have proven and will continue to prove themselves.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Material Indicators
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Growth Will Surge Alongside Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) In 2023
The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, and it looks like 2023 could be the year of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Already performing well during phase 3 of the presale with an 805% growth surge, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is expected to shine alongside both Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX). >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS...
Blink And You’ll Miss It: Oryen Network Presale Live. Cardano (ADA) Holders Will FOMO
The cryptocurrency market has seen a massive influx of new investors in recent months, and the Oryen Network presale is one of the latest projects to have caught their attention. With the current market sentiment at an all-time low, Oryen Network looks to be the perfect opportunity for savvy investors looking to capitalize on the next bull market.
3Commas Leak Exposes Over 100,000 APIs, CEO Confirms
For a while now, 3Commas users have been posting on social media about a possible breach that led to their API keys being leaked. This resulted in unauthorized and unusual trading patterns on users’ exchange accounts, in most cases, in a bid to pump and dump coins. 3Commas had so far denied all of the rumors saying there was no breach but with irrefutable evidence now staring them in the face, the crypto trading platform has taken responsibility for the first time.
North Korean Hackers Pose As VC Firms And Banks To Steal Millions From Crypto Startups
North Korean hackers are taking it a notch higher by pretending to be venture capitalists to steal from cryptocurrency startups. BlueNoroff, the name given by cybersecurity experts to a crew associated with the North Korean government-funded hacking operation Lazarus Group, has expanded its target list to include venture capital firms, cryptocurrency startups, and banks, a report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab disclosed.
Vulcan Blockchain’s Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Set for Release Q1 2023
December 28, 2022, Tallinn, Estonia: Vulcan Blockchain has just announced that its’ novel auto-rebasing Layer 1 protocol will launch in Q1 of 2023. The protocol, which has been under development for some time aims to balance supply side issues affecting market stability. In this vein, the primary key feature of the Vulcan Blockchain is its Auto-Rebasing mechanism, which adjusts the circulating supply of $VUL (the native coin) every 15 minutes.
Best Real Money Online Slots – Play Slots for Real Money
More online casinos are being opened regularly as the popularity of online gambling grows. As a result, hundreds of thousands of real money online slots are available online. However, choosing an online slot worth playing might take a lot of work with so many options. Top Real Money Online Slots:
VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
LBank CEO Allen Wei Takes to Twitter to Address Cloud Service Provider Fud
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters: Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
