For a while now, 3Commas users have been posting on social media about a possible breach that led to their API keys being leaked. This resulted in unauthorized and unusual trading patterns on users’ exchange accounts, in most cases, in a bid to pump and dump coins. 3Commas had so far denied all of the rumors saying there was no breach but with irrefutable evidence now staring them in the face, the crypto trading platform has taken responsibility for the first time.

2 DAYS AGO